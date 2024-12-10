19 magical memories of Nativities at schools in Preston in the decade of the 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 10th Dec 2024, 12:00 BST

These brilliant picture memories go back to the 1990s

They feature the magic of Nativities at schools across Preston almost 30 years ago. Were you at school then? You might be pictured...

ICYMI: 36 marvellous rarely-seen retro pics to take you back to Preston in 1986 and 1988

19 incredible pictures of Preston's oldest historic landmarks and listed buildings of special interest

51 awesome images to take you back to 1983 Preston, from schools to Fishergate

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter

Euxton CE Primary School pupils Joe Parry, Ceyan Crossthwaiate and Dale Cunningham bring gifts in the schools Christmas Nativity Play, entitled 'It's A Baby'

1. Nativities, 90s

Euxton CE Primary School pupils Joe Parry, Ceyan Crossthwaiate and Dale Cunningham bring gifts in the schools Christmas Nativity Play, entitled 'It's A Baby' | National World

Photo Sales
Dreaming of the presents Christmas will bring is Clayton Brook CP School Nativity angel, Hannah Stephens.

2. Nativities, 90s

Dreaming of the presents Christmas will bring is Clayton Brook CP School Nativity angel, Hannah Stephens. | National World

Photo Sales
Six year olds Atiyah Mulla, right, and Sabeeha Moosa, who appeared in Deepdale Infants animal nativity.

3. Nativities, 90s

Six year olds Atiyah Mulla, right, and Sabeeha Moosa, who appeared in Deepdale Infants animal nativity. | National World

Photo Sales
cc

4. Nativities

cc | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonMemoriesSchoolsMagicNewsletter
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice