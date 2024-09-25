And not just in Blackpool, people travelled miles to experience what quickly became the resort’s hottest club in the 80s and 90s.
With a hefty price tag of £2.2m, The Palace opened in 1986 and it was the largest in the North West during the 90s with a capacity of 3,000. It was famed for its incredible lights system and the fact that it was the place to be, gave it its unrivalled status.
These photos will take you right back with dancefloor scenes, special events, the Hitman and Her Show (remember that?) and what it looked like inside before the crowds turned up. Some great memories.
