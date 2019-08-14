All Hallows RC High School, Penwortham

18 pictures of All Hallows RC High School pupils in the 90s

We've been for a trip to our archives for a visit to memory lane.

These pictures were all taken by our photographers at All Hallows RC High School in Penwortham in the 90s.

Olympic torch bearers, from left, Lynda Rainford, Clare Crowley, Joanna Holland, Carole Peacock, Joanne Todhunter, Mandy Duffy and Sara Pendergast
Head Teacher Michael Flynn and pupils at All Hallows in 1994
The Red Rose champion U-15s in 1996, from left, Frances Evans, Joanne Petrie, Samantha Bruce, Louise Charnock (captain), Lisa McSpirit, Donna Burns and Rachael Stuart
Computer and Technology lessons
