18 pictures of All Hallows RC High School pupils in the 90s We've been for a trip to our archives for a visit to memory lane. These pictures were all taken by our photographers at All Hallows RC High School in Penwortham in the 90s. Olympic torch bearers, from left, Lynda Rainford, Clare Crowley, Joanna Holland, Carole Peacock, Joanne Todhunter, Mandy Duffy and Sara Pendergast jpimediaresell Buy a Photo Head Teacher Michael Flynn and pupils at All Hallows in 1994 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo The Red Rose champion U-15s in 1996, from left, Frances Evans, Joanne Petrie, Samantha Bruce, Louise Charnock (captain), Lisa McSpirit, Donna Burns and Rachael Stuart jpimediaresell Buy a Photo Computer and Technology lessons jpimediaresell Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5