15 rising star photos of Preston celebrities before they shot to fame from Freddie Flintoff to Bill Beaumont

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 23rd May 2025, 12:28 BST

These rarely seen youthful photos show some of the city’s biggest names before they were famous or in the days when they were just about to make their breakthrough.

From actors and sports people to broadcasters and film makers, they are the pride of Preston.

A young Andrew Flintoff shows off his batting technique in 1991

1. Before they were famous

A young Andrew Flintoff shows off his batting technique in 1991 Photo: Neil Cross

A young looking Nick Park during a visit to the Lancashire Evening Post offices before his Wallace and Gromit fame in 1980

2. Before they were famous

A young looking Nick Park during a visit to the Lancashire Evening Post offices before his Wallace and Gromit fame in 1980 Photo: National World

Prestonian Jessica Pietersen of Liberty X, pictured in 1999 when she played the title role in the production of 'Gigi' at the Charter Theatre

3. Before they were famous

Prestonian Jessica Pietersen of Liberty X, pictured in 1999 when she played the title role in the production of 'Gigi' at the Charter Theatre Photo: KEVIN McGUINNESS

The most famous Prestonian of all - Sir Tom Finney pictured at the age of 13

4. Before they were famous

The most famous Prestonian of all - Sir Tom Finney pictured at the age of 13 Photo: submit

