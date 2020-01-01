10 pictures looking back at how Lancashire celebrated the dawn of a new Millennium
Twenty years have passed since the world joined together to welcome in the new millennium.
Here we take a look back at the photos taken that momentous night:
Twenty years ago today the nation woke with an almighty hangover after the party to end all parties.
With the much discussed millennium bug failing to bite, right across Lancashire revellers joined people throughout the world in welcoming in the new era in every time zone.
It is hard to believe two decades have passed since we left the 20th century behind as the world celebrated the dawn of a new millennium.
Pubs, clubs and nightspots were packed with party goers while in the streets more hardy souls braved the chill night air for the once in a lifetime event.
