These are ten of the most read stories on our website in February...
Here are the links to the stories...
1. Eyeing up the Isle of Man
Lancashire based champion boxer Tyson Fury was reportedly eyeing up a move away from his beloved Morecambe.
Boxer Tyson Fury has openly raved about how much he loves living in the Lancashire town of Morecambe. However he had viewed a luxury mansion to rent on the Isle of Man, located in the Irish Sea | National World
2. Pub gone...
A former pub at the centre of a fierce battle over its future looked set to be flattened. The Windmill in Preston New Road, Samlesbury, closed its doors in 2015, and had slowly fallen into disrepair. | submit
3. Homes sheke-up
A group of new homes in Cottam that were earmarked for a shared ownership scheme were earmarked to switch to a different type of purchasing arrangement - designed for first-time buyers - after they failed to attract any takers | Google
4. BAE jobs...
More than 1,500 open roles were announced in the North West at BAE Systems – the UK’s biggest defence company.
BAE Systems revealed its latest recruitment drive would include positions in Preston as well as Warton and Samlesbury. | submit
