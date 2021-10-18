All you need to know about Sky Glass TV

Sky have unveiled a new smart TV subscription service, that will allow UK viewers to access Sky TV without a satellite for the first time.

Sky Glass will be available in three different sizes and will let users watch Sky TV via their home Wi-Fi connection instead of an external dish.

The new device also paves the way for Sky’s first challenge against the streaming services, giving customers a subscription based service instead of paying heavy monthly fees and installation costs that are currently in place.

Here’s all you need to know about what the new TV is and when it will be available in the UK.

What is Sky Glass?

Sky Glass was launched in the UK on October 18 this year and it can be purchased here.

Sky Glass will be the first version of the television service that will work over Wi-Fi connection instead of a satellite dish.

‘The Glass’ is a new TV, with a 4K display, built-in Dolby Atmos, and will be available in five different colours.

It will will be available in three sizes, small (43 inch), medium (55 inch) and large (65 inch)

This will be the first time in the UK, customers will be able to access Sky TV without the need to instal a satellite dish on the outside of the home.

The TV is designed to be ready to go within minutes of installation.

The Sky Glass TV will also feature all the usual smart TV apps as well, with Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Disney+ making an appearance. Those who have Peloton will also be able to hook their bike up to the TV as well.

The tech company has also said the device will continue to improve in the future, with a new 4K camera, which will sit atop the TV, being released. This will allow families to video call on the TV and play games.

How much will Sky Glass cost?

The Sky Glass TV will cost £13 per month.

The billing will work similar to a mobile phone bill, with customers paying a subscription. Buyers will have the choice to either pay in one-go or spread the cost with the interest-free monthly payments.

Available packages are:

Sky TV - £13 per month

Sky Ultimate TV - £26 per month

Sky Originals/Exclusives + 43” TV - £39 per month

Customers can pay £4 a month to increase the size of their TV to a 55”, or £8 more for a 65”.

Upfront prices are:

43” - £649

55” - £849

65” £1048

When is Sky Glass coming out?

The Sky Glass is now available in the UK.

The queue to order one is expected to be high, so customers can pre-register interest now here.