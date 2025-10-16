Full-body MRI scans are among the services offered | Scan.com

Waiting weeks for NHS scan results could soon be a thing of the past – with private scans from as little as £99 and results back within 48 hours

Waiting weeks for results from scans and screenings has become the norm as the NHS faces increasing pressure - but bypassing the system and going private might be cheaper than you think.

Private scanning centres offer a much quicker way to get your treatment underway, with a clinician call potentially happening within hours of an online application, and results available within a few days, rather than a few weeks.

Private healthcare has a reputation for being an expensive luxury, but some specialist companies can offer scanning and screening services for surprisingly affordable prices. And among the market leaders is Scan.com

Results can be with you in days, rather than weeks | Scan.com

Ultrasound scans, for example, start at just £180, and these can create images of soft tissues, organs, and blood vessels. A private X-Ray starts at less than £100, and an Echocardiogram scan (ECG) would be £250.

Meanwhile, an Open MRI scan, ideal for the less able, or people with anxiety or claustrophobia, can produce images of small body parts for less than £300.

Even a full body MRI scan, necessary for preventative screenings of the brain, chest, abdomen, pelvis, and key blood vessels, costs just £1,499.

Booking a private scan can skip long waits on the NHS - and it's more affordable than you might think | Scan.com

Other important screenings, such as a mammogram, costs £250, and a prostate screening costs £500.

Scan.com says results are usually available in two days, and there is no need for a GP referral.

To access the services, you book a remote consultation which is held in the privacy and comfort of your own home, and you will be offered a no-obligation referral.

To find out more, and to search for your nearest clinic, click here.

