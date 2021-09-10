Leyland woman pays less than £5 for seven-night holiday in Spain – here's how she did it

Lyn Hinks managed to bag herself the seven-night holiday to Costa de Almeria for just £4.85 after bidding for the trip via Jet2Holidays.

The bid was made as part of the tour operator's 'Bid for a Break' campaign, which lets Brits bid for holidays across Europe.

Lyn said: "I am looking forward to my break in the sunshine, it will feel great to go on holiday again.

Lyn Hinks, from Leyland, managed to bag herself a seven-night holiday to Costa de Almeria for just £4.85.

"I urge everyone to get involved and place a bid as you might end up in my position."

To take part, customers need to visit Bid for a Break on the Jet2holidays website and decide on the price they want to pay and place a bid.

If they are the only user to bid that amount and that amount is the lowest, they will buy the holiday for that price.

There will be a new holiday available to bid on every week to places including the Balearics, Canary Islands, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey and Spain.

Bids open at 9am every Monday and can be placed until midday on the Thursday, before the lowest unique bid is announced on the same day.

Those that are unsuccessful will receive a £100 discount code for their next holiday.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "Congratulations to Lyn and we hope you have a lovely holiday with Jet2holidays.

"We know how much UK holidaymakers want to get away to enjoy some much-needed sunshine and now we are giving them the chance to do just that in a fun way for only a few pence or pounds.

"Everyone deserves the chance to get away and our 'Bid for a Break' campaign offers every person to do just that without breaking the bank, so make sure you have a bid in mind for next week’s holiday."

The mobile app from Jet2holidays can be downloaded for free from the App Store or on Google Play.

For further information visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

