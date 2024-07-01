Sunglasses of all shapes and sizes on the high street | Various

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The sun is shining (finally!) and summer has begun - so we’ve picked the best shades available on the high street so you can protect your peepers in style.

Whether you’re looking for oversized shades or smaller, rounded specs, there’s plenty on the high street to pick from as the summer gets into full swing. First up, we’ve got these Oversized Square Sunglasses by Very, which are £10.50 down from £12. The square frame will suit someone with a round or oval face shape, and the black frames with gold trim detail will add serious style to any outfit.

Oversized Square Sunglasses | Very

Sticking with oversized shades for that celebrity look (no paparazzi please), these Square Brown Ombre Mixed Faux Tortoiseshell Sunglasses from Oliver Bonas priced at £28 will give you a stylish look for those hot summer days.

Tortoiseshell shades | Oliver Bonas

Aviator frames look great on people with longer or oval shaped faces, and we love these Half Frame Aviator Sunglasses in gold from Accessorize for £17. These classic frames not only look good, but offer maximum UV protection.

Gold aviators | Accessorize

People with square-shaped faces look great in rounder specs, and these Kiera Sunglasses from Fatface, now £22.40 down from £28, ooze style with gold-rimmed lenses and tortoiseshell frames.

Tortoiseshell Kiera Sunglasses | Fatface

These Round Preppy Sunglasses by White Stuff for £30, are another great pick for those with more square-shaped faces, and they make a great finishing touch to summer outfits, with that popular tortoiseshell print on the arms.

Round Preppy Sunglasses | M&S

Okay, so these ones might break the bank, but if you’ve got a bit more to spend on sunglasses, these Acetate geometric-frame sunglasses by Chloe are down to £204 from £255 at Selfridges, are a great pick. With an orange-hue and gradient lenses, these suit rounder face shapes.

Geometric Chloe frames | Selfridges

Do check out the Selfridges range of Chloe shades - there’s a great selection if you want to do this summer in style.