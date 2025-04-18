Scenes for new Disney+ thriller The Stolen Girl filmed at Blackpool Airport
The Stolen Girl is a fast-paced thriller about a woman whose teenage daughter is abducted from a friends’ house during a sleepover.
The five-part mini-series launched on the Disney+ streaming service on Wednesday (April 16) and has received mostly positive reviews from critics and viewers.
The show was adapted from the novel Playdate by American/Norwegian crime novelist Alex Dahl and transplanted from Scandinavia to the north of England. It follows two families thrown into chaos as an international investigation brings dark secrets to light.
As the plot thickens, the search broadens across Europe with locations that required a little sleight-of-hand from the production team, who visited Blackpool to shoot some key scenes.
Blackpool scenes
Cast and crew descended on the resort in July 2023, when a gleaming black Bombardier Global Express jet was spotted parked on the tarmac for two days.
Scenes involving the jet were originally planned to be filmed at Liverpool's John Lennon Airport, but were later moved to Blackpool.
Pictures taken by air traffic control assistant Al Rutter show two giant ‘green-screens’ positioned next to the jet to allow digital effects to be later added to the scenes.
The Stolen Girl was filmed mostly around the North West of England. Many scenes were shot around Manchester, including interiors for Rome's Leonardo da Vinci Airport which were filmed at Manchester Airport.
Who is in the cast?
Andor’s Denise Gough and Jim Sturgess (from the movie version of One Day) play Elisa and Fred Blix, the parents of abducted Lucia.
Strike star Holliday Grainger is Rebecca Walsh, the woman who abducts Lucia after adopting a fake identity to conceal her mysterious past.
Ambika Mod (from the Netflix version of One Day) plays determined journalist Selma Desai, who is set on uncovering the truth, despite warnings from superiors, including her exasperated editor Kaleb (This is Going to Hurt’s Michael Workéyè), to leave the case alone.
All five episodes of The Stolen Girl are now streaming on Disney+.