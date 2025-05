Before and after images of 47 Skin user Jamie | Skin 47

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

After years of frustration, one man found the formula that changed everything — now 47 Skin is trusted by thousands across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nic Taylor had been through it all – the over-the-counter gels, the high-end serums, even a round of laser treatments. None of it worked. “I was constantly hiding my face in the office,” he says. “I felt like the odd one out and it really started to wear me down.”

Then a parcel arrived in the post. Inside was a small, unlabelled pot of cream from his grandma, picked up at a local market stall. “I thanked her but assumed it’d be like everything else. I didn’t even touch it for weeks.”

But after a business trip abroad, Nic gave it a try. Within four days, he says, his skin felt calmer, more hydrated, and – for the first time in years – he noticed a real difference. “A friend actually commented on how good my skin looked. That had never happened before.”

That pot of cream turned out to contain a compound called Silver Chitoderm® – an antibacterial ingredient originally developed during a water purification project. It was never intended for skincare use, but it worked. And it worked fast.

Nic Taylor, founder of 47 Skin, | 47 Skin

After months of research and tracking down the original scientists, Nic launched 47 Skin, a brand now used by thousands across the UK and recently named one of The Sunday Times’ fastest-growing private companies.

At the heart of every 47 Skin product is Silver Chitoderm® – a patented ingredient that kills 99.9% of breakout-causing bacteria while hydrating and soothing skin at the same time. It’s been clinically tested, dermatologist-approved, and praised for working across a wide range of skin types and tones. The brand’s most talked-about product, the Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair™ Serum, has become a customer favourite for its ability to simplify routines while delivering visible results.

Ready to simplify your skincare and finally see results? Whether you’re starting fresh or want a reliable routine that just gets results, 47 Skin offers a streamlined range trusted by loyal customers across the UK. Explore the bestselling: Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair™ Serum – the cult favourite

Everyday Cleanser – gentle, effective and non-drying

Silver Mask – the viral hydration boost everyone’s talking about These products are formulated, developed and made in the UK – and once you try them, you’ll understand why the reviews are glowing. Shop the full 47 Skin range now – results speak louder than hype.

One reviewer said: “I cannot speak more highly about this brand, their products and their customer service! I’ve been using the facial cleanser, the anti-blemish serum and the silver mask for the last few years and could not be happier with the results. Brands like 47 Skin that have quality products that work and customer service like theirs is what drives customer loyalty. And I am ONE LOYAL CUSTOMER!”

Another wrote: “I’ve been using the everyday cleanser and serum now for a few months and found the combination of the two to be excellent. My face no longer feels dry and irritated after washing and it’s much smoother. In fact, my neighbour gave me an unsolicited compliment recently on how good my skin looked… that’s a first for me!”

Parents have also reported results. “I bought it for my daughter and it cleared her skin up in a week,” said one customer. “She has used everything – this is the only thing she has found that really works.”

47 Skin's Serum | 47 Skin

The formula is now available in a growing line of products, including the Everyday Cleanser and the Silver Mask, which has gained viral popularity thanks to its ability to calm and hydrate quickly without irritation. 47 Skin deliberately keeps the product range simple – no multi-step rituals, no unnecessary fluff – just a small group of hard-working formulas with science at the centre.

“We didn’t launch with big marketing budgets or influencer campaigns,” Nic says. “We grew because people used the products, saw results, and told their friends.”

Although the company began in the North of England and still formulates and manufactures in the UK, 47 Skin has now gained a loyal following far beyond its regional roots. Its rise from an accidental discovery to a trusted beauty name is a reminder that great skincare doesn’t have to come from a luxury lab in London or LA – sometimes, it starts with a hunch, a handmade formula, and a bit of encouragement from your nan.