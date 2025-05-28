True crime, football and quirky UK episodes all week on Shots! TV
Shots! TV Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 broadcasts true crime, football, and quirky content all day, every day. Our expert journalists work closely with local communities to captivating stories from around the UK.
Our episodes include light entertainment series such as Motor Mania, exploring the world's most unusual vehicles and their owners, and Unconventional Brits, looking at unique people, places and hobbies. The channel features true crime stories looking at some of the UK’s most chilling cases, and documentaries covering important topics and lifechanging events that have shaped the nation, such as the Cavity Wall Scandal and The Cost of Living Crisis.
Shots! TV Schedule (Monday 26th May - Sunday 1st June)
|Time
|Programme
|Description
|12am
|UK Crime Caught on Camera
|Episodes of the show that captures crime on CCTV, dashcam and more.
|1.30am
|True Crime: Revisited
|The UK's most chilling and notorious cases revisited.
|2.30am
|Weird and Wonderful Britain
|Weird and wonderful stories from all corners of the UK.
|3.30am
|Caught on Camera
|Weird and wonderful clips caught on camera.
|4.30am
|UK Crime Caught on Camera
|Episodes of the show that captures crime on CCTV, dashcam and more.
|6am
|Documentaries on Shots!
|Features on people and places across the UK.
|7am
|Weird and Wonderful Britain
|Weird and wonderful stories from all corners of the UK.
|8am
|Caught on Camera
|Weird and wonderful clips caught on camera.
|9am
|UK Crime Caught on Camera
|Episodes of the show that captures crime on CCTV, dashcam and more.
|10.30am
|Documentaries on Shots!
|Features on people and places across the UK.
|11.30am
|Weird and Wonderful Britain
|Weird and wonderful stories from all corners of the UK.
|12.30pm
|Caught on Camera
|Weird and wonderful clips caught on camera.
|1.30pm
|UK Crime Caught on Camera
|Episodes of the show that captures crime on CCTV, dashcam and more.
|3pm
|Documentaries on Shots!
|Features on people and places across the UK.
|4pm
|Weird and Wonderful Britain
|Weird and wonderful stories from all corners of the UK.
|5pm
|Caught on Camera
|Weird and wonderful clips caught on camera.
|6pm
|Weird and Wonderful Britain
|Weird and wonderful stories from all corners of the UK.
|7pm
|Caught on Camera
|Weird and wonderful clips caught on camera.
|8pm
|UK Crime Caught on Camera
|Episodes of the show that captures crime on CCTV, dashcam and more.
|8.30pm
|UK Crime Caught on Camera
|Episodes of the show that captures crime on CCTV, dashcam and more.
|11pm
|True Crime
|Examining some of the biggest crimes that have shocked communities.
