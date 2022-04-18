Top vaping etiquette tips revealed by experts to respect those around you

Etiquette experts have revealed the vaping do’s and don’ts including never during mealtimes, not during Zoom calls, and if in doubt, ask.

Vape use is on the up, but more than half (56 per cent) of North West locals who use nicotine products have no idea what’s right and wrong when it comes to vaping politely.

Furthermore, six in 10 are so baffled they describe it as a ‘social minefield.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, they might not need to worry any longer - five years since their last guide, leading authority on etiquette and behaviour, Debrett's have teamed up with Vuse to update its advice.

The guidance was updated following a poll of 2,000 adult nicotine users which found seven in 10 of those who reside in the North West believe vaping etiquette is ‘important.’

A spokesperson for Debrett's said: “The number of people who vape in the UK has increased significantly in recent years, but the rules around vaping are not always clear.

“Five years on from our first guide to vaping etiquette, we’re delighted to team up with Vuse to share our top tips for being a courteous and considerate vaper.”

The etiquette guide suggests, if it’s not apparent whether the public area you’re in allows vaping, simply ask a member of staff.

And if the answer is no, “take this news with good grace” because that way “people will appreciate your good manners and consideration.”

Be mindful in public

The tips also advise against vaping in “small spaces like lifts or public loos” and “hospitals or other healthcare settings.”

Almost four in 10 (37 per cent) North West locals agree you shouldn’t vape in a hospital, while 36 per cent are against its use in lifts, and 23 per cent think you shouldn’t vape in public loos.

The tips also state “engulfing others – or their surroundings – in a vape cloud is not socially acceptable.”

And around six in 10 North Westerners seem to share this view - they feels users should reduce the wattage setting on their device to minimise the vapour clouds where possible when vaping in public.

When it comes to food, there is no ambiguity: “vapers shouldn’t vape while consuming food or drink.”

A third of those from the North West are seemingly aligned – they feel you shouldn’t vape in restaurants.

And 36 per cent don’t think you should vape where food is being prepared.

Workplace vaping is not recommended – “unless your employer has given permission”, while doing it during meetings, Zoom calls, and job interviews can suggest someone is “not focused.”

On this note, 34 per cent of North Westerners polled through OnePoll believe vaping in an office workplace setting is a no-no.

A spokesperson for Vuse, which commissioned the study, said: “We hope this newly updated guidance will spare vape users any awkward situations – as the study shows there is lots of confusion over what’s good vaping social etiquette.

“But clearly it’s important to respect those around you and be as accommodating as you can.”

Vaping Etiquette

· If in doubt, just ask

· Respect personal space

· Know your audience

· Defer to your hosts

· Remember food and vaping don’t mix

· Work-based vaping looks vapid

· Respect others’ views