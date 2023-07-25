Over the past couple weeks, millions of Swifties entered the bid to try and secure tickets for the most anticipated show of 2024 with many left disappointed. It’s been reported that only 4% of those who registered on Ticketmaster recieved codes to get tickets with the rest being waitlisted.

Following The Great War to get tickets many will be looking to transfer their tickets, and a new Ticketmaster policy suggests this may be a problem for those who were able to secure tickets for friends and family. With a show of this calibre it’s not unusual for fans to ask others to attempt to buy tickets as a backup, however, it seems that fans can’t transfer tickets and that the lead booker must be present upon entry to the show.

The initial statement that sparked panic on the Ticketmaster website read: "Tickets are strictly non-transferable. When arriving in groups, the lead booker must be present in order for the whole party to enter the venue. All members of the party should enter the venue at the same time. Each ticket holder must be in possession of their ticket on their smart device.We advise that if you can’t attend the event, that you don’t book tickets as a gift for someone else. If the lead booker has to attend for your event, this will be made clear on our website when you book.”

This information sparked outrage among fans. However, once again, the Swifties have once again taken on Ticketmaster with one TikTok user sharing the information she received that suggests tickets might be transferable after all.

So, can you transfer your tickets? Here’s everything you need to know including the full list of UK dates for The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour - transfer tickets

Amii-Rose Steward on TikTok shared an email she received from Ticketmaster after asking them whether tickets would be transferable. The response confirmed that fans would be able to transfer tickets closer to the event.

The email shared on TikTok read: “Thank you for getting in touch. Transfer will be available for all tickets closer to the event. This means you will be able to transfer your tickets to whoever you choose and the lead booked will not need to be present.

“The promoter, in this case AEG Presents, decides upon all policies for the event. AEG Presents has provided the following advice; The only way to obtain a valid ticket for Taylor Swift’s shows is via the approved ticket agents. In the UK, the approved ticket agents are Ticketmaster, AS, or directly through the venues website. Any tickets found to be purchased via re-sale on the non-official secondary market will not be valid for entry into the concerts and will be cancelled in accordance with the terms and conditions of sale.”

Taylor Swift is on the global Eras tour

They added: “In addition to the official resale facilities, fans will also be able to transfer their tickets via their approved ticket agent, so they can share tickets with friends and family who are also attending the concert. Ticket transfer will be made available much closer to the date of the show and fans will be notified by email when ticket transfer is available. Fans in the UK and Irealnd will then be able to transfer all of their tickets.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK resale

TikTok’s Amii-Rose Steward also shared that her response included information regarding the resale of tickets. The email said: “Authorised resale for tickets begins on 1 August. Through official resale facilities, ticket resale prices are capped to help combat the inflation of ticket prices and put a stop to ticket touting.”

They added that these measures were put in place to “give fans assurance that the ticket they are purchasing is genuine”.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK dates

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour will be coming to the following venues in summer 2024:

- Friday 7 June – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

- Saturday 8 June – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

- Sunday 9 June – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

- Thursday 13 June – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

- Friday 14 June – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

- Saturday 15 June – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

- Tuesday 18 June – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

- Friday 21 June – London, Wembley Stadium

- Saturday 22 June – London, Wembley Stadium

- Sunday 23 June – London, Wembley Stadium

- Thursday 15 August – London, Wembley Stadium

- Friday 16 August – London, Wembley Stadium