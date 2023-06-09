News you can trust since 1886
Soccer Aid 2023: when is it, venue, teams and line up including Tom Greenan, Danny Dyer and Usain Bolt

Soccer Aid 2023 is back and here’s all you need to know including channel and who’s taking part alongside Danny Dyer and Usain Bolt

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:13 BST- 2 min read

Soccer Aid is almost upon us, where viewers see some of their favourite celebrities playing football to raise money for charity. As usual, this year sees a star studded lineup featuring a mixture of celebrities and former professionals.

Last year, Soccer Aid raised more than £15 million for UNICEF, who were first founded in 1946. They work in more than 190 countries, providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

Soccer Aid was first launched in 2006. It initially took place every two years but since 2018, it has been held every year. The format sees England face off against a team made up of stars from around the globe.

The Rest of the World currently hold a 6-5 lead over England, and have won the last four in a row, with three of those last four being won on penalties. Before that, they had only won two matches.

    With Soccer Aid 2023 set to take place this weekend, here’s all you need to know including kick off time, venue and who’s taking part.

    When and where is Soccer Aid 2023 taking place? 

    Soccer Aid 2023 is set to take place on Sunday, June 11 2023. It has taken place at a few grounds around the UK including Wembley, Stamford Bridge and the London Stadium. This year, it will be held at Old Trafford. The match is set to kick off at 7:30pm on ITV 1.

    Who is taking part in Soccer Aid 2023?

    A number of famous faces have competed in Soccer Aid in recent years. (Getty Images)A number of famous faces have competed in Soccer Aid in recent years. (Getty Images)
    England

    Jill Scott (C)

    Paddy McGuiness

    Jermain Defoe

    Karen Carney

    Gary Cahill

    Jack Wilshere

    Bugzy Malone

    Tom Grennan

    Sir Mo Farah

    Alex Brooker

    Gary Neville

    Phil Scholes

    Chunkz

    Joel Corry

    Eni Aluko

    David James

    Scarlette Douglas

    Nicky Butt

    Liam Payne

    Danny Dyer

    Asa Butterfield

    Tom Hiddlestone

    Managers and coaches

    Stormzy

    Emma Hayes

    Vicky McClure

    Harry Redknapp

    David Seaman

    World XI

    Usian Bolt (C)

    Lee Mack

    Steven Bartlett

    Kem Cetinay

    Mo Gilligan

    Maisie Adam

    Tommy Fury

    Heather O’Reilly

    Kaylyn Kyle

    Noah Beck

    Ben Foster

    Roberto Carlos

    Nani

    Francesco Totti

    Gabriel Batistuta

    Leon Edwards

    Sam Claflin

    Hernan Crespo

    Patrice Evra

    Niko

    Managers and coaches

    Mauricio Pochettino

    Robbie Keane

    Martin Compston

    Mel C

