News emerging of a sudden change in the health of Queen Elizabeth II has caused a major shift at the BBC.

Her Majesty is currently under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after doctors grew more concerned for her health.

A statement issued by Buckingham Palace at 12:32pm on Thursday confirmed doctors treating the Queen were concerned for her health.

Some of the Queen’s children and grandchildren are currently by her side

In what is worrying news about the nation’s longest serving monarch, you may have noticed a change in national broadcaster the BBC.

What is the latest news on the health of Queen Elizabeth II?

Queen Elizabeth II attends an audience with the President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis (Not pictured) at Windsor Castle on April 28, 2022 in Windsor, England

Queen Elizabeth II is currently being monitored at Balmoral Castle in Scotland and is understood to be in a comfortable condition.

The statement, which was posted on Thursday afternoon, reads: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable at Balmoral.”

Her Majesty’s closest family members, including the heir to the throne and her son Prince Charles, are all alongside her or travelling to Balmoral Castle.

Why are BBC reporters and presenters wearing black clothes?

As Huw Edwards was continuing his broadcasted deliberation regarding the recent health update of Queen Elizabeth II, he along with his fellow BBC colleagues made a sudden change into black clothing.

A similar practice was followed in the moments of Prince Phillip’s death in April 2021 as Martine Croxall, who announced his death, changed from brown top to a black robe.

It is understood that presenters for the national broadcaster always have a set of black clothes on stand-by for the announcement of any high-profile deaths.

All colleagues, reporters, guests and many more will then follow suit and wear black clothing from then on.

BBC staff are believed to always be readily prepared for any moment that a member of the Royal Family passes away, especially Queen Elizabeth II.

Why did the BBC clear its TV broadcasting schedule today?

The BBC have always had plans in place to react a certain way whenever someone of high importance, such as Her Majesty, was to die.

One of the most common and well-known is a total interruption of the BBC’s television coverage, of which occurred on Thursday, 8 September.

Normal programming, such as Bargain Hunt which was on BBC One at the time of the health update, quickly ceased across all of the broadcaster’s output.