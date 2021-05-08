Major disruption for UK rail passengers after ‘cracks’ found on high-speed trains

Rail passengers across the UK are experiencing delays after a number of high-speed trains have been removed from service due to hairline cracks (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rail passengers in parts of the UK are experiencing delays after a number of high-speed trains have been removed from service due to hairline cracks.

An issue has been found with some Class 800 series Hitachi trains, which are used by Great Western Railway, London North Eastern Railways and Hull Trains.

‘Trains from several train companies have been taken out of service today for checks as a precautionary measure’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The operators have warned there will be cancellations and disruption to travel while the cracks are investigated, with passengers advised to check the schedule before travelling.

National Rail Enquiries tweeted that some trains from these three companies, as well as TransPennine Express had been taken out of service for safety checks, saying: “Once trains have been checked, they will be released back into service as soon as possible.”

Great Western Railway (GWR) said there is no high speed service between London and Swindon, Bath, Bristol, Newport, Cardiff, Swansea, Reading, Exeter, Plymouth, Penzance, Reading, Oxford, Worcester, Hereford, Gloucester and Cheltenham Spa.

On a statement on their website, GWR said: “A number of Class 800 series Hitachi trains from several train companies have been taken out of service this morning for checks as a precautionary measure.

“As a result we have had to cancel a significant number of long-distance train services to and from Paddington, and while local services are running, we expect them to be very busy.

“This problem is being investigated by Hitachi and once trains have been checked and cleared, we hope to be able to release them back into service as soon as possible.”

London North Eastern Railways (LNER) is also currently advising passengers not to travel, with limited service on the East Coast between Edinburgh, Newcastle, York and London.

In a tweet, LNER said that “once trains have been checked, we hope to be able to release them back into service ASAP.”

However, tickets for journeys today will be valid up to Sunday 16 May, LNER said.