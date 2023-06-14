Drama is set to unfold in the Love Island villa tonight (June 14) as Islanders are tasked with choosing which girl to dump from the island. Following a shock re-coupling, Ella and Ruchee have been left vulnerable and one will head home as none of the boys chose to couple with them last night.

In last night’s episode, the two new bombshells chose who they would like to pair with first, with Leah choosing Tyrique and Charlotte coupling with Zach. However, it was then the remaining boys’ turn to choose which girl they would like to re-couple with - leaving Ella and Ruchee at risk of going home tonight.

In the preview, Love Island fans get a first look of the episode which shows Ruchee and Ella discussing the shock announcement, with Ella stating she’s “literally shaking,” at the news.

Ruchee added: “I can’t believe Mitch actually chose Molly,” with Ella adding “I thought he might’ve saved me as a friend.”

Jess added: “They both have amazing personalities. It’s just unfortunate it’s come to this.”

The boys are then seen discussing their gameplan in the kitchen after Mitch chose to save Molly, despite her passionately kissing Zach. However, Mitchel told the boys:”I didn’t save Molly, I saved Zach’s Molly. I didn’t think about her once.”

However, contrastingly he told Molly: “I didn’t do that for Zach, I said what I meant. It’s been you from day one. I know you’ve got a connection with Zach but I’m not ready to give up yet.”

Drama as islanders choose Ella or Ruchee to go home