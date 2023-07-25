Julian Sands’ cause of death has been deemed as ‘undetermined’ four weeks after the actor’s body was found. Known for being a keen hiker, Sands was reported missing on January 13 after he failed to return from a hike in the Mount Baldy area in California.

On June 24 near San Gabriel, human remains were discovered by hikers. An officer from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has now confirmed that Sands’ cause of death was ruled ‘undetermined’ due to the condition of the body.

The officer added that this is a common issue law enforcement is faced with when dealing with cases of this type.

The Yorkshire -born actor starred in films including A Room With A View, Arachnophobia, Leaving Las Vegas and Warlock, as well as TV appearances on 24, Smallville and Banshee.

When the remains were confirmed to be Sands’, his family released a statement saying they were continuing to keep him “in our hearts with bright memories”.