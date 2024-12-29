Many plan to start a new eating and exercise regime in the New Year | Pexels

Half of Brits struggle finding the time to lose weight.

A poll, of 2,000 adults, found 51% keep meaning to change their lifestyle and diet in hope of shifting a few pounds, but ‘never get round to it’.

Work, parenting, and a general lack of motivation are among the reasons why adults find this difficult.

But it emerged 36% plan to start a new eating and exercise regime in the New Year.

Although 36% think they will only last up to four weeks before they fall off the wagon.

A spokesperson for Medicspot, which commissioned the research, said: "Our lives are so busy that it can be hard to find the time to fit everything in, with diets and exercise often falling by the wayside.

“Prioritising small, manageable changes can make all the difference and help us to stay on track without overwhelming our already hectic routines.

“However, this can be easier said than done meaning our overall health gets pushed further down our list of priorities.”

The study also found 62% admit losing weight is a resolution they make every year.

Of those who will be pursuing it in 2025, 26% are going to try their own meal plan, while 16% are opting for a low-fat diet.

Nearly six in 10 (59%) generally don’t enjoy being on a strict dietary regime, with 47% admitting they find it difficult sticking to it.

Motivation and cravings: Key barriers to weight loss

Staying motivated is the biggest challenge for 27%, as 43% find it difficult seeing their weight loss journey through.

While 23% find it tough having to consistently eat healthy, and 16% struggle with managing portion sizes.

It also emerged 81% need some sort of incentive to be able to successfully stick to a strict meal plan, according to the OnePoll.com data.

When trying to eat healthy, 55% say their constant cravings for ‘naughty’ foods is the biggest obstacle, while 34% have issues with how much healthier produce costs.

Once having reached their target weight, 47% admit it’s likely they will end up regaining the weight they’ve lost.

What’s more, 23% don’t feel informed about knowing how to achieve their weight loss goals.

The Medicspot spokesperson added: “Maintaining a healthy diet can feel like a constant battle in today’s fast-paced world.

“With endless temptations and busy schedules, it’s no wonder so many people struggle to stick to their goals.

“However, the key is not perfection, but consistency—finding small, sustainable changes that fit into your lifestyle can turn healthy eating from a chore into a habit.

“It’s all about progress, not perfection."