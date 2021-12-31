Four in 10 vaccine appointments no-shows, as booster target reached

As the government raced to announce it has achieved its Covid booster goal, it has emerged that up to four in 10 appointments have been no-shows.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson set The Department of Health and Social Care a target of offering all over 18s in England the booster jab before the end of the year.

On December 30, the department announced this had been achieved, but data based on take up of boosters and those eligible show around 40 percent didn’t attend their appointment.

‘A massive achievement’

The NHS Confederation said it was “encouraging” to see people coming forward for their jabs, but revealed there have been reports of vaccination centres only being a third full.

The booster programme was ramped up on December 12, as Omicron was identified as a ‘superspreader’.

In the week following Christmas, record numbers of cases have been identified across the UK.

Chief executive Matthew Taylor said of the uptake: “It is encouraging to see people still coming forward for their first and second doses, as well as the massive achievement on boosters.

“However, cases of Omicron are rising rapidly… Health leaders are worried about the level of illness and demand that their staff across the NHS could have to respond to in January and so, it is vital that everyone who is eligible takes up the offer of a jab or booster shot.”

He added: “Some primary care leaders are telling us their vaccination clinics are only a third full and that people are not turning up to as many as 40% of their booked appointments.

“While walk-ins continue to be on offer, they are calling on people to stick to their scheduled vaccine appointments and if they can’t for whatever reason that they cancel with notice as this will help manage pressures, particularly given the staffing crisis we are facing currently.”

‘Urge everyone to get jabbed’

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Sajid Javid seemed unphased by the lack of attendance at some Covid vaccine centres, as he said he was delighted” to have met the target.

“I am incredibly proud of the work the NHS has done to accelerate the programme and offer my thanks to the frontline staff, volunteers, Armed Forces and British public who have made it possible for us to meet this commitment,” he said.

His optimism was echoed by Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, who said that despite the Prime Minister “shifting the goalposts on what he actually promised to deliver”, “Everyone involved should be enormously proud of what they’ve achieved, from volunteer vaccinators through to members of our armed forces drafted in to help.

“I urge everyone who has yet to receive their first, second or booster jab to book without delay.”

The Government set a target at the end of November to offer a booster jab to everyone eligible aged 18 and over by the end of January 2021.

But this goal was subsequently brought forward by a month in response to the emerging threat of the new variant sweeping across the country.

33.5 millions boosted

Boris Johnson said on December 12 that it was clear two doses of the vaccine were “simply not enough” to give the level of protection needed and that, without a boosted population, the NHS could be overwhelmed.

He therefore set a new deadline of offering every adult in England a booster by December 31.

The NHS national booking system was opened to all people over the age of 18 on December 15.

According to analysis by the PA news agency, around 63% of all adults in the UK have now received a booster or third dose.

In total, more than 33.5 million people have received a booster or third jab of the vaccine.

On Wednesday 29 December, a total of 435,293 booster and third doses of Covid-19 vaccine were reported in the UK.

The Welsh Government has also offered a booster to all eligible adults, it confirmed.

As part of the scaled-up delivery, the DHSC said 180 new vaccination sites were opened in December, including at football stadiums, shopping centres and at Christmas markets.