Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first child with Erin Darke

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 26th Mar 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 13:54 BST

Daniel Radcliffe has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Erin Darke. The Harry Potter actor has been in a relationship with the 38-year-old for the last 10 years and now, they have become parents together for the first time, according to the Daily Mail.

The couple were pictured on a stroll in New York City on April 25, pushing a baby’s pram. The couple reportedly met whilst filming Kill Your Darlings in 2013. In the movie, Radcliffe plays poet Allen Ginsberg and Darke features as love interest Gwendolyn.

Radcliffe began his career at the age of 12 when he played the title role in blockbuster movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001. He went on to star in all eight movies, inspired by JK Rowling’s book series.

Recently, Radcliffe starred in the lead role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which was released in 2022. The movie follows the life of Weird Al Yankovic, a comedian who found fame by creating parody songs by contemporary musicians.

    In an interview with Newsweek last year, Radcliffe mentioned how he’d like his children to grow up on film sets. He said: "I want my kids - if and when they exist - I would love them to be around film sets."

    The Harry Potter star is the latest actor from the movie series to enter parenthood. Rupert Grint, who starred as Ron Weasley, has a three-year-old daughter with long-term partner Georgia Groome.

