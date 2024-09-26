Curious Works youth employment initiative aims to inspire young people in Wigan Borough
The Curious Works program, which runs from October 2024 to January 2025, has been funded by Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) and is designed to bridge the gap between education and employment; offering pathways to a fulfilling career in the creative industries and cultural sector.
Aimed at young people aged 16-25, particularly those who have left school but haven’t decided what they want to do next, Curious Works offers:
- Free skills masterclasses – delivered by local creative employers and designed to boost confidence and the develop transferrable work skills.
- Ideas and inspiration – learn about the many types of career paths available in the sector.
- Flexible work experience – As a follow-on from the masterclasses, a limited number of paid, part-time work placements are on offer with local arts organisations (subject to selection). If a placement isn’t for you, there’s also the chance to gain practical, hands-on experience and mentorship as part of a team of Young Producers, delivering a youth-led event in Wigan.
The masterclasses will be held on 10th and 17th October at Wigan Youth Zone, followed by a Creative Careers event on 24th October at Wigan Life Centre. All sessions are free to attend and public transport costs are reimbursable. There’s no requirements for prior qualifications, such as English and maths GCSE, and no formal dress code.
Holly Ball, Head of Careers & Employability at Curious Minds said: “We’re thrilled to be launching Curious Works in Wigan Borourgh this Autumn, as a means of supporting young people ready to take their first steps into employment but in need of some friendly advice and inspiration. Our goal is to empower them to focus their ambitions, whilst gaining the skills and experience needed for a successful career.”
Young people who would like to get involved are invited to register their interest (commitment free) via the Curious Minds website at: https://curiousminds.org.uk/careers-and-employability/curious-works/.
