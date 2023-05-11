Rail services across the country are set to face disruptions this weekend as thousands of workers go on strike. The action is expected to impact a number of train operators tomorrow (May 12) and Saturday (May 13).

Friday will see workers across the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) union strike. Saturday will have further action from members of The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forthcoming union strikes were confirmed to be taking place late last month. On April 27, both ASLEF and RMT announced they had planned action for this week.

Saturday's RMT strike falls on the same day as the Eurovision Song Contest. The Grand Final of the show will be hosted in Liverpool Arena, which aims to welcome thousands of fans from across Europe.

Most Popular

We break down what train operators are expected to be affected over the upcoming two strike days.

Full list of train operators expected to be impacted by the RMT and ASLEF strikes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Gatwick Express

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia

Great Northern

Heathrow Express

LNER

London Northwestern Railway

Northern

Southeastern

Southern

South Western Railway

Thameslink

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Railway

Saturday