Aldi scraps 30 minute delivery for over 100 UK stores - see the full list

Aldi has ended its relationship with Deliveroo (Photo: Shutterstock)

Aldi shoppers will no longer be able to get groceries delivered to their door within 30 minutes, after the retailer ended its relationship with Deliveroo.

The supermarket first partnered with the courier business in May 2020 and rolled out the service to 20 stores in London, Greater Manchester, Cambridge and the Midlands.

The number of participating stores had more than doubled by the end of that year and continued to expand, eventually rolling out to 129 stores nationwide.

It meant that customers living within a 6km radius of participating stores could choose from around 400 essential Aldi grocery items to be delivered to their doorstep within just 30 minutes.

The service came with a £4.99 delivery charge and a mark-up on shelf prices.

It was the only way to get Aldi groceries delivered, as the supermarket does not offer online delivery for food items, only for some Specialbuys.

However, as normal shopping patterns have resumed post-lockdown, demand for the delivery service has fallen away.

The supermarket said it instead intends to focus on its click and collect service, which is available at more than 200 stores across the UK.

Where is Aldi delivery no longer available?

Aldi delivery via Deliveroo was available at 129 stores nationwide, with around 400 grocery items on offer.

This is the full list of stores where the service is no longer available: