New Preston estate will encourage residents to leave their cars at home

The latest phase of a major housing development in North West Preston has been designed to encourage walking and cycling rather than car use, the firm behind the project has said.

Wain Homes has unveiled the fourth stage of its sprawling Cottam scheme, ‘The Paddocks’ - which has seen permission granted for around 1,000 properties over the past 12 years.

A further 75 homes have now been proposed on land just north of William Young Way.

In an application submitted to Preston City Council, the housebuilder says it intends to create two off-street pedestrian and cycle paths which would link through to the pending phase 3 of The Paddocks development and a huge new park, part of which will run along the border of the estate.

The new connections are described as having the “potential” ultimately to join up with the existing public footpath network in the vicinity, providing “a fantastic opportunity for walking and cycling as an alternative to use of a car” across the area as a whole.

The land on which phase 4 of The Paddocks development will be built, sitting alongside completed properties from phase 2 on William Young Way | Google

A new so-called ‘linear park’ for Preston is planned as part of the ongoing expansion of the north west of the city.

The green space will stretch in a south-westerly direction from the junction of Sandy Lane and Bartle Lane to a point just north of Hoyles Lane - passing through the third phase of The Paddocks and skirting phase 4, where a large pond is also planned as part the drainage for the site.

The park will track electricity pylons running through the area and make use of the buffer zone required between the powerlines and any surrounding housing. As the Lancashire Post has previously revealed, work on the park project is expected to begin sometime between 2027 and 2029.

Wain Homes says the blueprint for the latest part of The Paddocks is in line with ‘garden city principles’ and complements previous phases of the partially completed development. An access road will be created off William Young Way, which will also serve as the entrance to phase 3 to the north and will provide a connection to phase 2.

If given the green light by city council planning officials, phase 4 will feature a raft of property styles, ranging from two-bedroomed apartments and terrace houses - which would make up the 23 properties on the site to be offered at discounted ‘affordable housing rates - to two, three, four and five-bedroomed detached and semi-detached houses for the open market.