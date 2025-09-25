All the planning applications submitted across Poulton-le-Fylde, Thornton Cleveleys & Fleetwood last week
In total, 17 planning applications were submitted across Wyre, including the major towns of Poulton-le-Fylde, Thonrton-Cleveleys and Fleetwood, between September, August 15 and Sunday, September 22.
Location: Holly House Farm, Cockerham Road, Forton, Lancaster LA2 0HD
Validation date: Monday, September 15
Proposal: Approval of details reserved by conditions 6 (Landscape and Habitat), 7 (BNG) and (8 (Tree Protection) on planning permission 25/00302/FUL
Application no: 22/00762/DIS6
Location: Land at Bourne Hill, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Cleveleys
Validation date: Monday, September 15
Proposal: Approval of details reserved by condition 20 (Archaeology) on planning permission 22/00762/FULMAJ
Application no: 25/00452/FUL
Location: Broad Oak, Garstang Road Claughton-on-Brock, Preston PR3 0PH
Validation date: Tuesday, September 16
Proposal: Proposed external 2 storey lift at the rear elevation to allow for wheelchair access from the ground floor to upstairs bedroom.
Location: Garstang Country Hotel and Golf Club, Garstang Road, Bowgreave, Preston PR3 1YE
Validation date: Tuesday, September 16
Proposal: Approval of details reserved by Condition 15 (POS) on planning permission mother application (15/00891/OUTMAJ)
Location: Equilibrium House, Eidsforth Lane, Barnacre-with-Bonds, Preston PR3 1GN
Validation date: Tuesday, September 16
Proposal: Non material amendment to application (15/00876/FUL) involving a variation of internal layout; substitution of removed bays; variation to external openings; inclusion of renewable energy provision; provision of temporary accommodation/welfare office during construction.
Location: 54 Mount Street, Fleetwood FY7 6LD
Validation date: Tuesday, September 16
Proposal: Listed Building Consent for front entrance door replacement from timber to composite
Location: 7 Sherbourne Close, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7UB
Validation date: Tuesday, September 16
Proposal: Lawful Development Certificate for proposed conversion of existing garage into living accommodation Comment icon
Application no: 25/00765/LBC
Location: Foxes Farmhouse, Fairfield Road, Singleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8DN
Validation date: Wednesday, September 17
Proposal: Listed Building Consent for single storey rear infill extension.
Location: Foxes Farmhouse, Fairfield Road, Singleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8DN
Validation date: Wednesday, September 17
Proposal: Proposed single storey rear infill extension.
Location: Beech Grove, Brock Road, Great Eccleston, Preston PR3 0XD
Validation date: Wednesday, September 17
Proposal: Conversion of agricultural building to form a live/work unit
Location: Beech Dene Farm, Carr Lane, Hambleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 9DW
Validation date: Wednesday, September 17
Proposal: Renewal of temporary permission for use of building as workshop and showroom. (pursuant for the removal of condition 2 relating to the use of the premises as soley a craft, woodworking and furniture workshop on planning permission 92/00209.
Location: The Gables, 106 Bispham Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7PJ
Validation date: Wednesday, September 17
Proposal: The erection of side extension and loft conversion with rear dormer
Location: Snowhill House, Snowhill Lane, Nether Wyresdale PR3 1BA
Validation date: Wednesday, September 17
Proposal: Retrospective application for the erection of a domestic garage for Snowhill House, with 2 self-contained holiday accommodation units (C3) on the first-floor, and addition of external staircase
Application no: 25/00736/FUL
Location: 20 Derby Crescent, Inskip With Sowerby, Preston PR4 0TQ
Validation date: Wednesday, September 17
Proposal: Proposed erection of single storey rear extension (retrospective)
Location: Unit 4 Longacres Business Park, Back Lane, Stalmine, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 0FF
Validation date: Thursday, September 18
Proposal: Roof lift to part of the existing building
Location: Burrows Farm, Burrows Lane, Stalmine-with-Staynall, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 9DU
Validation date: Thursday, September 18
Proposal: Prior approval for conversion of agricultural buildings to create 3.no dwellings under Class Q of the GPDO
Application no: 25/00769/FUL
Location: Hales Hall Farm, Drybread Lane, Out Rawcliffe, Preston PR3 6TD
Validation date: Thursday, September 18
Proposal: Proposed erection of a covered midden building
