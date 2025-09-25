Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, 17 planning applications were submitted across Wyre, including the major towns of Poulton-le-Fylde, Thonrton-Cleveleys and Fleetwood, between September, August 15 and Sunday, September 22.

Application no: 25/00452/FUL

Location: Holly House Farm, Cockerham Road, Forton, Lancaster LA2 0HD

Validation date: Monday, September 15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Approval of details reserved by conditions 6 (Landscape and Habitat), 7 (BNG) and (8 (Tree Protection) on planning permission 25/00302/FUL

Application no: 22/00762/DIS6

A 'significant' Iron Age settlement was found at Bourne Hill, Thornton in September 2023- picture Take Air Photography | Take Air Photography

Location: Land at Bourne Hill, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Cleveleys

Validation date: Monday, September 15

Proposal: Approval of details reserved by condition 20 (Archaeology) on planning permission 22/00762/FULMAJ

Application no: 25/00452/FUL

Location: Broad Oak, Garstang Road Claughton-on-Brock, Preston PR3 0PH

Validation date: Tuesday, September 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Proposed external 2 storey lift at the rear elevation to allow for wheelchair access from the ground floor to upstairs bedroom.

Application no: 15/00891/DIS6

An applicaiton has gone in for Garstang Country Hotel and Golf Club | Google Maps

Location: Garstang Country Hotel and Golf Club, Garstang Road, Bowgreave, Preston PR3 1YE

Validation date: Tuesday, September 16

Proposal: Approval of details reserved by Condition 15 (POS) on planning permission mother application (15/00891/OUTMAJ)

Application no: 15/00876/NONMAT

Location: Equilibrium House, Eidsforth Lane, Barnacre-with-Bonds, Preston PR3 1GN

Validation date: Tuesday, September 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Non material amendment to application (15/00876/FUL) involving a variation of internal layout; substitution of removed bays; variation to external openings; inclusion of renewable energy provision; provision of temporary accommodation/welfare office during construction.

Application no: 25/00755/LBC

Listed Building Consent has been sought for this Fleetwood home. | Google Maps

Location: 54 Mount Street, Fleetwood FY7 6LD

Validation date: Tuesday, September 16

Proposal: Listed Building Consent for front entrance door replacement from timber to composite

Application no: 25/00756/LAWP

Location: 7 Sherbourne Close, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7UB

Validation date: Tuesday, September 16

Proposal: Lawful Development Certificate for proposed conversion of existing garage into living accommodation Comment icon

Application no: 25/00765/LBC

Listed Building Consent has been sought for this Singleton property | Google Maps

Location: Foxes Farmhouse, Fairfield Road, Singleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8DN

Validation date: Wednesday, September 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Listed Building Consent for single storey rear infill extension.

Application no: 25/00764/FUL

Location: Foxes Farmhouse, Fairfield Road, Singleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8DN

Validation date: Wednesday, September 17

Proposal: Proposed single storey rear infill extension.

Application no: 25/00762/FUL

Location: Beech Grove, Brock Road, Great Eccleston, Preston PR3 0XD

Validation date: Wednesday, September 17

Proposal: Conversion of agricultural building to form a live/work unit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Application no: 25/00761/FUL

Location: Beech Dene Farm, Carr Lane, Hambleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 9DW

Validation date: Wednesday, September 17

Proposal: Renewal of temporary permission for use of building as workshop and showroom. (pursuant for the removal of condition 2 relating to the use of the premises as soley a craft, woodworking and furniture workshop on planning permission 92/00209.

Application no: 25/00763/FUL

Location: The Gables, 106 Bispham Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7PJ

Validation date: Wednesday, September 17

Proposal: The erection of side extension and loft conversion with rear dormer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Application no: 25/00744/FUL

Location: Snowhill House, Snowhill Lane, Nether Wyresdale PR3 1BA

Validation date: Wednesday, September 17

Proposal: Retrospective application for the erection of a domestic garage for Snowhill House, with 2 self-contained holiday accommodation units (C3) on the first-floor, and addition of external staircase

Application no: 25/00736/FUL

Location: 20 Derby Crescent, Inskip With Sowerby, Preston PR4 0TQ

Validation date: Wednesday, September 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Proposed erection of single storey rear extension (retrospective)

Application no: 25/00768/FUL

An application has been submitted for this Poulton-le-Fylde industrial unit (pictured in 2019) | Google Maps

Location: Unit 4 Longacres Business Park, Back Lane, Stalmine, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 0FF

Validation date: Thursday, September 18

Proposal: Roof lift to part of the existing building

Application no: 25/00766/COUQ

Location: Burrows Farm, Burrows Lane, Stalmine-with-Staynall, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 9DU

Validation date: Thursday, September 18

Proposal: Prior approval for conversion of agricultural buildings to create 3.no dwellings under Class Q of the GPDO

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Application no: 25/00769/FUL

Location: Hales Hall Farm, Drybread Lane, Out Rawcliffe, Preston PR3 6TD

Validation date: Thursday, September 18

Proposal: Proposed erection of a covered midden building

You can see the applications submitted to Wyre Council the week before (8/9-14/9) here.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/