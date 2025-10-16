22 new plans submitted in Poulton-le-Fylde, Thornton Cleveleys, Fleetwood & Preston North
In total, 22 planning applications were submitted across Wyre, including the major towns of Poulton-le-Fylde, Thornton-Cleveleys and Fleetwood, between Monday, October 20 and Sunday, October 5.
Application No: 25/00820/TELNOT
Location: Corner Of Ainsdale Avenue and Parkstone Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 5AE
Validation date: Monday, October 6
Proposal: Telecommunications notification for the erection of 1.no telegraph pole
Application No: 25/00779/FUL
Location: Butlers Arms Farm, Garstang By Pass Road, Churchtown, Preston PR3 0HQ
Validation date: Monday, October 6
Proposal: Proposed erection of a side porch
Application No: 25/00812/FUL
Location: 59 West Drive, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 2JE
Validation date: Monday, October 6
Proposal: Erection of first floor front and side extension over existing garage. Single storey rear extension, alterations to all elevations and replacement front porch (following demolition of existing). Proposed formation of new vehicle crossing, extension of existing vehicle crossing from West Drive and alteration to front boundary wall
Application No: 25/00810/FUL
Location: Bank Farm, Strickens Lane, Barnacre-with-Bonds, Preston PR3 1UE
Validation date: Tuesday, October 7
Proposal: Proposed extension of existing agricultural livestock building.
Application No:25/00816/FUL
Location: 39 Fairway, Fleetwood FY7 8QZ
Validation date: Tuesday, October 7
Proposal: Proposed two storey side extension following the demolition of single storey garage. Alterations to front entrance with render and weatherboard finish to external elevations
Application No: 24/00303/DIS1
Location: 492 Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood FY7 8JZ
Validation date: Tuesday, October 7
Proposal: Approval of details reserved by Conditions 3 (BNG plan), 4 (HMMP), Condition 7 (Drainage), and Condition 8 (Construction Surface Water Management) - Phase 1 on planning permission 24/00303/FULMAJ
Application No: 22/00735/NOMAT6
Location: Land to the north and south of School Lane, Forton
Validation date: Wednesday, October 8
Proposal: Non material amendment to application 22/00735/RELMAJ to amend the description to Reserved Matters Application (layout, appearance, landscaping and scale) for residential development relating to Outline Planning Application ref. 23/01031/OULMAJ and addition of a condition confirming the amount of development approved as 184 dwellings.
Application No: 23/01031/NONMAT
Location: Land to the north and south of School Lane, Forton
Validation date: Wednesday, October 8
Proposal: Non material amendment to application 23/01031/OULMAJ to amend the description to Outline application for residential development, employment, community centre and shop and associated infrastructure with access off School Lane applied for as a detailed matter (all other matters reserved) (Pursuant to variation of condition 2 (plans) and condition 9 (off-site highway works) on planning permission 18/00469/OULMAJ).
Application No: 25/00830/LAWP
Location: 108 Broadway Fleetwood Lancashire FY7 8HE
Validation date: Wednesday, October 8
Proposal: Lawful Development Certificate for Proposed use of a dwelling (C3a) as a children's home for up to two children, with a manager and two carers who would stay overnight, working on a rota basis (C2).
Application No: 25/00356/DIS
Location: Land to the west Long House Lane, Preston, Calder Vale PR3 1SQ
Validation date: Wednesday, October 8
Proposal: Approval of details reserved by conditions 6 (BNG Plan), 7 (BNG Assessment), 8 (BIP) and 9 (CEMP) on planning permission 25/00356/FUL
Application No: 25/00814/FUL
Location: Springfield House, Ghants Lane, Hambleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 9DG
Validation date: Wednesday, October 8
Proposal: Proposed erection of six private stables (retrospective)
Application No: 25/00818/LBC
Location: 12 Mount Street Fleetwood Lancashire FY7 6HY
Validation date: Wednesday, October 8
Proposal: Listed Building Consent for replacement windows to the front, rear and side elevations, repainting of facade and internal works with new bathroom suites, fitted kitchen and flooring to first-floor rooms.
Application No: 24/00243/DIS1
Location: Land south of A586 and north west of Copp Lane, Great Eccleston
Validation date: Thursday, October 9
Proposal: Approval of details reserved by condition 9 (S38) on planning permission 24/00243/RELMAJ
Application No: 25/00824/FUL
Location: Yew Tree Farm, White Horse Lane, Barton, Preston PR3 5AH
Validation date: Thursday, October 9
Proposal: Proposed Renovation, reconfiguration, and extension of the existing two-storey dwelling at Yew Tree Farm.
Application No: 24/00813/DIS1 |
Location: Prospect Farm, Skippool Road, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 5LD
Validation date: Thursday, October 9
Proposal: Approval of details reserved by conditions: 18 (Morecambe Bay HIPS) 11 (Land Contamination) 3 (Drainage Scheme) on planning permission (24/00813/FUL)
Application No: 25/00828/FUL
Location: The Granary Trees Farm, Neds Lane, Stalmine-with-staynall, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 0JL
Validation date: Thursday, October 9
Proposal: Conversion of barn into one dwelling, Pursuant to the variation of condition 7 (Plans) on permission of (13/00275/FUL)
Application No: 25/00842/FUL
Location: South Pork, Skitham Lane, Out Rawcliffe, Preston PR3 6BE
Validation date: Thursday, October 9
Proposal: Proposed erection of side extension to existing dwelling.
Application No: 25/00836/FUL
Location: 9 Pine Grove, Garstang, Preston PR3 1JQ
Validation date: Thursday, October 9
Proposal: Single storey rear and side extension, two No. roof lights to loft and replacement detached garage
Application No: 25/00838/ADV
Location: Unit 1, 27 Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 1BS
Validation date: Thursday, October 9
Proposal: Advertisement consent for Installation of new aluminium fascia panel with illuminated lettering & logo. Installation of new double sided projecting sign with illuminated lettering and logo.
Application No: 25/00835/FUL
Location: 2 Cross Court, Garstang, Preston PR3 1AF
Validation date: Thursday, October 9
Proposal: Proposed single storey rear extension
Application No: 25/00833/HPN
Location: 301 Blackpool Old Road Poulton-Le-Fylde Lancashire FY6 7QZ
Validation date: Thursday, October 9
Proposal: Single storey rear extension - The extension will extend beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse by 4.5 metres. The maximum height of the enlarged part of the dwellinghouse will be 4.0 metres. The height of the eaves of the enlarged part of the dwellinghouse will be 2.42 metres.
Application No: 25/00773/LAWP
Location: Units 1 And 2 Tan Yard Road, Catterall, Preston PR3 1YH
Validation date: Friday, October 10
Proposal: Lawful development certificate for proposed 2No proposed flats (ground & first floor).
