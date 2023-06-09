Who is Jay Morton?

Born and raised in Walton-le-Dale, 39-year-old Jay Morton attended St Oswald's Primary School in Chorley, Brownedge St Mary's High School in Bamber Bridge and Preston College before serving in the military for 14 years, 10 within UK Special Forces, otherwise known as the SAS, and four in the Parachute Regiment.

He is trained as a patrol medic and military mountain guide, summited Everest twice, and took part in Channel 4’s award-winning series SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2020, two years after leaving the military.

Jay Morton, SAS: Who Dares Wins star, teamed up with SEGA to deliver the first copy of World War Two strategy game Company of Heroes 3: Console Edition

Jay has since released a book – Soldier: Respect Is Earned – drawing on lessons and insights from his experiences, and he continues to work on expeditions and with a range of outdoor and adventure brands.

Jay talks high-octane pursuits

Speaking to Abi Jackson of PA media, Jay said: “I enjoy the feeling of jumping out of a plane, riding motorbikes, racing cars. I just enjoy adventure and experiencing new things, and I do believe there’s some element of my past, being in the Special Forces – it is a fast-paced, high-octane lifestyle and there is an element of missing that when you get out, so I try and fill the gaps with planes and motorbikes and climbing mountains.

“But if I was to get really psychological about it and why I’m attracted to those things, it’s because that’s probably when I’m most at peace… In that moment, there’s nothing else that you’re thinking about, you’re just so focused on what you’re doing.

Jay Morton grew up in Walton-le-Dale and attending schools across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble. Picture: Channel 4

“Everyone thinks it’s chaotic and adrenaline-seeking, but actually it’s some of the calmest moments of your life.”

Where does his love for the outdoors come from?

Jay answered: “My whole life, being a kid, it was always about being outside and playing in the local woods, building treehouses, just seeking out adventure, playing down by the river. It was always about being outside and getting muddy and trying to stay out as late as possible, without getting told off by my parents.

“You don’t realise it when you’re doing it – it’s just childhood – but that carries on into your adult life, the fact that we do like being outside and getting dirty. I think as human beings, that’s what we’re designed to do. We’re not designed to sit in offices and go on computers.”

Jay collabs with SEGA

Jay got to indulge a love of skydiving in a campaign with SEGA, on the launch of their new World War II strategy game, Company Of Heroes 3 – Console Edition. Dressed as a World War II paratrooper, Morton parachuted from a helicopter to deliver the first physical copy to a superfan.

A survey by the brand found two-thirds of 18-34-year-olds don’t know which countries won World War II, with 41% unaware the UK fought on the side of the Allies, despite many (40%) saying they recognised the war as the most significant event in history.

When asked if he believes it’s important we keep a hold of what happened, Morton said: “Yes, 100%… I think it’s important to honour our history and remember where we came from, definitely. It’s important for me as well, to remember my service and honour that. And for us to remember how bad the world can sometimes be, and the fact that we do live in such a safe environment, a safe country, and be grateful for that.”

What’s life like for Jay now?

He told PA that the “hustle and bustle” of city life is not for him so right now he’s been enjoying the Bournemouth sunshine, and despite all those military influences, he isn’t one for an overly strict routine.

Jay explained: “I’m not too regimented with everything. I like to get up early, I’m a morning person, so anything between 6am and 7am, if I’ve had a good night’s sleep – obviously that’s important, getting a good night’s sleep. And that starts with when you wake up in the morning, having a routine wake up time, getting some daylight and movement when you wake up,” he says, when asked what wellbeing means for him right now.

“I try and get some exercise first thing in the morning if I can do, if not, it’s later on in the day. I’m not strict with it. I just do what I feel I need to do that day, but I do try and move every day as much as I can. I’m not really someone that likes sitting down. I can’t really sit still that easily and watch a boxset or a film.”

He adds that the key is getting lots of time outdoors, and taking care of the foundations too, which in turn feeds into his wellbeing.

“Relationships, speaking to friends, having good people around you, making sure you speak with them most days. Making sure your finances are in check, your work is in check. I just checked in with my mum and spoke to her. It’s all those things that really play into your wellbeing, and your overall happiness and contentment in life,” Jay reflects.

How does he feel about his upcoming 40th birthday?

Laughing, Jay answered: “It doesn’t change anything. I think I enjoy life more and more the older I get, so who cares? It doesn’t feel like [a milestone]. I don’t really think much about age. Without being too cliché, it’s more about how you feel, how your mental state is.

“I’m terrible with remembering quotes, but there’s one that says you become old when you stop moving. I think that’s really important. The moment you stop doing the things you want to do, and start admitting defeat, then you will become old.”