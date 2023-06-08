News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Hull man, 30, with links to Preston is wanted by police for prison recall

A 30-year-old man with links to Preston is wanted by police for prison recall.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read

Lancashire Police have shared the search appeal of Humberside Police, who are keen to speak to Steven Cadman from Hull.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate him, and whilst he has links to the Hull area, it is believed he is also linked to the Preston, Lancashire area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you see him, or know where he is, contact police on their non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 23*52943.

Have you seen 30-year-old wanted man Steven Cadman from Hull?Have you seen 30-year-old wanted man Steven Cadman from Hull?
Have you seen 30-year-old wanted man Steven Cadman from Hull?
Most Popular
Read More
Man arrested following spate of burglaries as police search for owners of stolen...