Man arrested following spate of burglaries in Walton-le-Dale as police search for owners of stolen items
Posting on Facebook on Thursday, June 8, South Ribble Police said: “In recent days there has been a spike in crime in the Walton Le Dale Area. As such a suspect, aged 25, has today been arrested.
"It may be that you have been burgled yourself so please check your houses and outhouses.”
Police then also shared a list of items which they had located and need to trace the owners of.
The items are as follows:
1. A ridgeback mountain bike which has an attached pouch on the frame.
2. A pair of Sunglasses.
3. A red Samsung mobile phone.
If you think any of these items may belong to you then email [email protected] or ring 101 and quote log reference lc-20230608-0549.
The arrest was part of Operation Defender, a a force wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner to crackdown on residential burglary.