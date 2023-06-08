Posting on Facebook on Thursday, June 8, South Ribble Police said: “In recent days there has been a spike in crime in the Walton Le Dale Area. As such a suspect, aged 25, has today been arrested.

"It may be that you have been burgled yourself so please check your houses and outhouses.”

South Ribble Police issued a "burglary update" for the Walton-le-Dale area on Thursday, June 8.

Police then also shared a list of items which they had located and need to trace the owners of.

The items are as follows:

1. A ridgeback mountain bike which has an attached pouch on the frame.

2. A pair of Sunglasses.

3. A red Samsung mobile phone.

If you think any of these items may belong to you then email [email protected] or ring 101 and quote log reference lc-20230608-0549.