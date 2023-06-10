Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale has warning for out of contract players and discusses transfer bids made

North End currently have three players whose deals run out at the end of June who have been offered new terms by the club.

One of the three has accepted a new deal, whilst two others remain in talks. Initially, six players were out of contract this summer but Ben Woodburn had a 12-month option triggered on his contract with Robbie Brady accepting a new deal at the start of the week. Matthew Olosunde was not offered a new contract.

Greg Cunningham, Josh Onomah and Daniel Johnson are yet to commit their future publicly to the club.

Preston North End's Daniel Johnson is out of contract this summer

Ridsdale feels the market for free agents is less forgiving than it has been in recent years and has been on the lookout for fresh talent that PNE can bring in.

He told BBC Radio Lancashire: “I think the market is getting tougher for players that are out of contact. There will always be the top scorers who are in huge demand and command a transfer fee and higher wages but that's the way it always was.

"We've made two bids for a player and both bids have been turned down, but we believe we can afford the players wages. One of the reasons I go to the play-offs and the cup finals is I spent part of last Saturday talking to people from Manchester City and Manchester United about some of the young players they've got who might be available. When I'm at other games I talk to people at other clubs about what might be happening.”

Although Preston have made no new signings so far this summer, Ridsdale is confident of their position to strengthen going into the next campaign.

One man high on PNE’s list is Tom Cannon, who had a considerable goalscoring impact last time out, with contact having been made with Everton.

Ridsdale said: "I think we're in a good position to bring the right quality into the squad in addition to those we've already got. We clearly hope that Tom Cannon is someone we might be able to get back, we've already met with Everton twice.