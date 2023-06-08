The park will open next month at Blackburn’s Witton Country Park, just a 25 minute drive from Preston.

It will be Go Ape's first adventure park for children under the age of 10, with two high ropes experiences for little daredevils over 1m tall with a head for heights.

They will be able to test their skills and balance on a circuit of wobbly crossings and obstacles before speeding back to the ground on a zipline through a canopy of trees.

It will also include a Treetop Adventure Plus course, an extension of the Treetop Adventure course, with an additional loop filled with even trickier crossings and an extra-long solo zip line for kids over 6 years and 1.2m tall.

Go Ape Managing Director, Nick Hall, said: “Go Ape is incredibly excited to be launching its tree top high-ropes activities at the beautiful and historic 480-acre Witton Country Park.

"We look forward to delivering amazing experiences to a new audience of adventurers. Now families and children from Blackburn and the surrounding areas, as well as school groups, can take on a new challenge in the great outdoors.

"We will be working closely with Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council and other partners on the Witton Country Park estate over the coming months and years to ensure we have a positive local and community impact.

The new adventure park will create up to 15 full and part-time jobs, said the Go Ape boss.

It will be Lancashire’s second Go Ape adventure park, expanding on the activities already on offer at its sister site in Rivington, near Bolton.

Councillor Damian Talbot, of Blackburn with Darwen Council, added: “ Aside from being a fantastic visitor attraction, the creation of jobs through Go Ape Blackburn is welcome news.

“I’m really pleased that work on Go Ape is starting soon, meaning local families can look forward to some high-ropes fun over the summer holidays.”

Go Ape will open a brand new treetop adventure park at Blackburn’s Witton Country Park in July