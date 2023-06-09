Robbie Brady enjoying homely feel of Preston North End after signing new deal

The Irishman committed his future to the club as his previous contract was set to expire, having signed a one-year-deal last summer.

Brady played 36 times in his first campaign with Ryan Lowe’s side and the atmosphere around the club and the dressing room have meant he’s keen to stay on and push on in 2023/24.

He said: “I’ve been around a few dressing rooms now and a few different clubs, and this one has that homely feel of a couple I’ve been at before.

Preston North End's Robbie Brady

“Everyone’s spot on – from the top to the bottom it’s just full of good people that believe in what we’re doing, and we’re excited about that.

“I enjoyed my time here last season and I’m delighted that we could get a deal done and continue my stay.

“I’ve settled in well here. I think I’m easy going and I get on well with most people. I’ve taken a liking to the lads, and they’ve taken a liking to me.”

“It’s an incredible dressing room with some great people, and like I said I’m excited now to get going again.”

Preston confirmed that they have sold 11,000 season cards during their early bird offer, where supporters were able to buy at a discounted rate.

Brady praised the fans and their support, looking back on the campaign just gone and ahead to next season.

He said: “It’s great to have that backing. You could see throughout last season that they (the fans) believed in what we’re doing. We’re excited about that.

“Like I said, if we can get a couple of things tightened up throughout the season and give them something to cheer about then we can give a little bit back to them.

“That support is massive, especially in a season with so many games. For the fans that travelled home and away last season, you can’t really ask for anymore and we need them on our side again this season.