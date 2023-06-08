Police were called to an address in Moor Road after a gang of men armed with weapons tried to force their way inside at 12.30am this morning (Thursday, June 8).

When police arrived at the scene, the men had already fled but officers discovered a cannabis grow inside the property.

Around 100 plants were seized and it was found that the electricity had been illegally bypassed.

No arrests have been made at this stage but Lancashire Police said enquiries are ongoing.

The force is appealing for anyone with information, dashcam or doorbell footage to get in touch.

Sgt Paul Harrison, of Chorley’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The cultivation of cannabis causes misery for local communities and funds serious and organised crime.

"People who grow cannabis may be directly funding organised crime.

“Tampering with electricity supplies to power these cannabis farms can have lethal consequences for neighbouring properties.

“It is important that we work with communities to make sure that everyone knows what to look out for – from screened-off windows and unusual amounts of heat emanating from a property to signs of bypassing electricity meters and strange smells or sounds.

“We are determined to tackle cannabis cultivation and would urge anyone who spots anything suspicious in their local community to contact us”

