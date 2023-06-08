News you can trust since 1886
Nostalgia: 16 fantastic retro pictures showing life in Morecambe, Fleetwood, Lytham and Garstang in the 00s and 10s

Here’s some great retro pictures from the Fylde Coast from back in the 00s and 10s
By Naomi Moon
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 11:13 BST

There was so much going on all over the region. Are you in any of the pictures? Or do you recognise a friend? Or do you remember the event? Let us know. READ MORE: Fylde Coast memories from 2002. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Retro Fylde Coast pictures from 2001. MORE MEMORIES: Go back to 2000 and life on the Fylde Coast with these photos

Hello sailor... From left, Ian Bullock, Simon Heyes, Ashley Parkinson and Joseph Brockbank, all dressed up for Garstang Agricultural Show in 2010

1. Fylde Coast nostalgia

Hello sailor... From left, Ian Bullock, Simon Heyes, Ashley Parkinson and Joseph Brockbank, all dressed up for Garstang Agricultural Show in 2010 Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Six-year-old Poppy Southern as the 'Jingly Jangly Scarecrow' with friends at Larkholme Primary school Fleetwood, who enjoyed literacy lessons by learning about life on the farm in 2011

2. Fylde Coast nostalgia

Six-year-old Poppy Southern as the 'Jingly Jangly Scarecrow' with friends at Larkholme Primary school Fleetwood, who enjoyed literacy lessons by learning about life on the farm in 2011 Photo: Martin Bostock

Lytham High Pupils taking part in a 2010 Christmas card exchange with pupils in Africa

3. Fylde Coast nostalgia

Lytham High Pupils taking part in a 2010 Christmas card exchange with pupils in Africa Photo: Archive

St Wulstan's Catholic School, Poulton Road, Fleetwood - Years 5 & 6 athletics team in 2011

4. Fylde Coast nostalgia

St Wulstan's Catholic School, Poulton Road, Fleetwood - Years 5 & 6 athletics team in 2011 Photo: Martin Bostock

