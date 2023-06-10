Roadworks near me: these are the Preston road closures and roadworks this week, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place
This week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 10th Apr 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 19:59 BST
Lasting between one day and 3 weeks, the projects include temporary traffic lights and carriageway incursions to allow work to be completed. Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below is a list of the affected roads from Monday (June 12), how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week:
