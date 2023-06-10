News you can trust since 1886
Roadworks near me: these are the Preston road closures and roadworks this week, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

This week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 10th Apr 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 19:59 BST

Lasting between one day and 3 weeks, the projects include temporary traffic lights and carriageway incursions to allow work to be completed. Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a list of the affected roads from Monday (June 12), how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week:

These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (June 12).

1. Traffic signs

These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (June 12). Photo: Neil Cross

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] TO INSTALL APTLAS & METER IN FOOTWAY When: June 12- June 23

2. Newton Rd, Preston

Newton Rd, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] TO INSTALL APTLAS & METER IN FOOTWAY When: June 12- June 23

3. Cannon Hill, Preston

Cannon Hill, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] TO INSTALL APTLAS & METER IN FOOTWAY When: June 12- June 23

4. Woodplumpton Road, Preston

Woodplumpton Road, Preston

