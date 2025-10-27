Youths fire fireworks at Preston police during 'hectic' weekend of arrests and seizures

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 14:59 GMT
Crime - What to do if you witness a crime
Police have described another “hectic” weekend in Preston after officers were attacked with fireworks, seized illegal vapes, and made several arrests across the city.

Special Constables from Preston Police were kept busy tackling a series of incidents, starting with a test purchasing operation carried out alongside Trading Standards.

Most Popular

Several shops were found to have sold cigarettes and vapes to a child, with one store caught selling illegal products.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police have described another “hectic” weekend in Preston after officers were attacked with fireworksplaceholder image
Police have described another “hectic” weekend in Preston after officers were attacked with fireworks | Peter Spencer

Officers seized around 800 illicit cigarettes and 150 illegal vapes.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Later that evening, officers responded to a call for assistance from a colleague struggling to detain an aggressive man who was arrested for assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly.

On Saturday night, police were called to several reports of youths firing fireworks at members of the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two 13-year-old children had their fireworks confiscated, while another group of young males shot a firework directly at an officer, which exploded dangerously close by.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Officers later patrolled the city centre where they stopped and searched a man suspected of drug use and moved on several individuals causing disruption.

Towards the end of the night, police received intelligence that a man was carrying a zombie knife and had entered a vehicle.

The car was quickly located and stopped, and while no weapon was found, the driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashirePrestonPolice officerPolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice