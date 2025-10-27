Police have described another “hectic” weekend in Preston after officers were attacked with fireworks, seized illegal vapes, and made several arrests across the city.

Special Constables from Preston Police were kept busy tackling a series of incidents, starting with a test purchasing operation carried out alongside Trading Standards.

Several shops were found to have sold cigarettes and vapes to a child, with one store caught selling illegal products.

Officers seized around 800 illicit cigarettes and 150 illegal vapes.

Later that evening, officers responded to a call for assistance from a colleague struggling to detain an aggressive man who was arrested for assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly.

On Saturday night, police were called to several reports of youths firing fireworks at members of the public.

Two 13-year-old children had their fireworks confiscated, while another group of young males shot a firework directly at an officer, which exploded dangerously close by.

Officers later patrolled the city centre where they stopped and searched a man suspected of drug use and moved on several individuals causing disruption.

Towards the end of the night, police received intelligence that a man was carrying a zombie knife and had entered a vehicle.

The car was quickly located and stopped, and while no weapon was found, the driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.