Youths fire fireworks at Preston police during 'hectic' weekend of arrests and seizures
Special Constables from Preston Police were kept busy tackling a series of incidents, starting with a test purchasing operation carried out alongside Trading Standards.
Several shops were found to have sold cigarettes and vapes to a child, with one store caught selling illegal products.
Officers seized around 800 illicit cigarettes and 150 illegal vapes.
Later that evening, officers responded to a call for assistance from a colleague struggling to detain an aggressive man who was arrested for assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly.
On Saturday night, police were called to several reports of youths firing fireworks at members of the public.
Two 13-year-old children had their fireworks confiscated, while another group of young males shot a firework directly at an officer, which exploded dangerously close by.
Officers later patrolled the city centre where they stopped and searched a man suspected of drug use and moved on several individuals causing disruption.
Towards the end of the night, police received intelligence that a man was carrying a zombie knife and had entered a vehicle.
The car was quickly located and stopped, and while no weapon was found, the driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.