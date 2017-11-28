YOUR VIEW: Booths sell-off rumours

Have your say

Reports that one of Lancashire’s most loved businesses could be put up for sale have sparked a big response from readers.

The family behind EH Booth grocers has said the rumours are “highly speculative” after national reports experts had been called in to advise on a potential sale of the business.

According to reports, the Preston-based retailer, sometimes known as the Waitrose of the North, has drafted in advisers from Rothschild to consider takeover bids, with an asking price thought to be between £130m and £150m.

But a company spokesman said the reports “contained a great deal of speculation and reports are unconfirmed.”

Here’s how you reacted to the news...

It will be very sad to see Booths taken over, hopefully it won’t be. They just need to get their act together.

Geoff Pearson

Shame l liked Booths couldn’t do a full shop there but went in every week for items not sold in everyday supermarkets, good quality local produce.

Memphis Maria

Very sad if it goes !!!

Tricia Wilson

Sad sign of our times. Booths always have top quality products,and lovely friendly staff who take time to talk to customers.

Sandra McIntosh Stonier

They’ll get good money for it if they sell.

Mark Anthony Lancaster

Very sad Booths a fabulous store could always get the unusual there.

Hilary Williams

It’s been coming. Thoughts with the workers, as I don’t think it’ll survive.

Mark Sarjent

A sad day for Booths.

Patsy Macpherson

What an opportunity for Waitrose to infiltrate the North !! Very sad for Booths though!!

Anne Strivens

Very sad news however I think they tried to be too up market, their Christmas catalogue for example was one you expect from a store such as M&S, I hope there are no store closures or job losses.

Robert Sidwell

What’s going to happen to all the lovely local suppliers? Who will supply our fabulous local food, it’s just tragic.

Maureen Cottam