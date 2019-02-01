'We’ve parking issues on our street as well'

I read your article on the parking situation in St Clare’s Avenue in Fulwood, Preston (LP January 14).

Exactly the same situation applies to Churchfield, Fulwood.

On entry to both roads are ACCESS ONLY signs, which are abused by hospital workers and patients alike.

The signs are illuminated but ignored!

The authorities need to take ownership of this problem, as for several weeks, our refuse collectors have been unable to empty the bins, having to return at the weekend!

This is a costly exercise and could be avoided if steps were taken to enforce the restrictions highlighted on the signs.

Delivery drivers and emergency vehicles are hindered on a daily basis by cars parking on corners, on single yellow lines, fully on the pavements and grass verges, and people’s driveways.

Churchfield Residents’ Association

Ignorance

is not bliss

I would be quite prepared to back a People’s Vote if I thought that there was any more chance of people being able to make an informed decision than there was in 2016.

The fact is that most people are still unable to name their MEP or have any clue what they actually do, understand why the EU decamp from Brussels to Strasbourg and back again every month or even what the respective roles of Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker are.

Who really knows what ‘The Norway Option’ is?

If the direction that we end up heading in is a People’s Vote, then there is still time for this to be done properly, but I doubt it will.

There are too many vested interests.

How many voters under 45 know that the UK was not an independent country and was already in a Customs Union when it joined what is now the EU in 1972?

In 1960, the UK was a founder member of ‘The European Free Trade Association’ (EFTA), together with Austria, Denmark, Norway, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland.

After 12 years, the UK and Denmark left EFTA together to join the European Economic Community and this evolved into the EU when it started to embrace political union.

EFTA still exists and now comprises Norway, Iceland, Leichtenstein and Switzerland. This is what is being referred to as ‘The Norway Option’ and a lot of nonsense has been spouted about it by MPs of all parties.

EFTA has a relationship with the EU and has a number of their own free trade agreements, but individual members are also free to make their own free trade agreements.

If we were to exit the EU and rejoin EFTA, we would revert back to where we were before we joined the EU. We would be part of a Customs Union with existing free trade deals, but still able to make free trade deals of our own, access EU programmes and the Irish border need not be an issue. You don’t have to take my word for this though, as EFTA has a website which explains everything at www.efta.int. Do the research so you are ready to make an informed decision. If you like the look of EFTA, lobby your MP.

Martyn Sutton, Lancaster