'We need tougher laws on drones'

The fact that two drones were able to close down one of our major airports is deeply worrying.

It demonstrates that gadgets, WHICH can be bought for under £50, have the capability of causing chaos and disruption to air services.

Obviously, our RAF bases are also exposed to the same devices.

Canada and two US states have experienced a drone causing damage to an aircraft.

While a drone would not normally inflict major damage to a big aircraft, simulations have indicated they could smash a windscreen or be sucked into the turbine, the consequences of which could be extremely serious.

It is clear that the current law to prevent drones being flown near an airport is inadequate.

New legislation is therefore needed urgently.

If this incident proves not to be a terrorist attack, but is instead the work of some highly irresponsible person or persons then, if caught, they should receive a lengthy prison sentence.

The purchase of drones by the public should be banned and made a criminal offence unless the purchaser is a member of an approved registered club.

We can no longer allow our airports to be threatened with closure by these cheap devices causing, among other things, thousands of holidays being ruined, as a result of the actions of a few misguided and very stupid people.

Dr Barry Clayton

via email

POLICE

Officers and meal breaks

Often I hear people moaning about seeing a police officer eating a sandwich or having fish and chips while sat in a police vehicle.

Police stations, like many public sector workers’ premises, no longer have works canteens, unlike Westminster and the House of Lords.

Due to centralisation, officers cannot just nip back to the police station, it can be a 30-minute drive or more, so they have their meal break while in their vehicle.

Those who work in other areas will take a meal break, what is the difference between them taking a meal break and a police officer taking a meal break?

I have known some officers who have not had a real meal break in months.

When they finish their sandwich, it is back to work.

David Speight

via email

seasonal

Real meaning of Christmas

Believe me when I say I am not a wet blanket when it comes to Christmas. Like everyone else, I do love the joy of giving and receiving presents during this happy time.

Christmas, sadly, means an increase in borrowing and debt for some just so that they can buy things to celebrate the season of goodwill and completely forget the real reason why we celebrate Christmas.

If they would just stop and give a thought to the why, they may get through December without the totally unnecessary burden they have brought upon themselves for 2019.

Peter Hyde

via email

brexit

Do protesters understand EU?

They sport badges proclaiming ‘‘We Love Europe’’ as they decamp and protest outside Parliament, but do these fanatics actually understand the real EU?

They never seem to make a convincing case for staying in, reluctant to examine too closely what the future entails.

Do they realise, especially the young, how the EU is continually evolving if we remain?

The status quo is not on offer as the project moves on, treaty by treaty, until the final goal of the original Treaty of Rome is achieved – a Federal European

State.

In a second unwanted referendum, they would have to face this question once and for all.

Brian Johnston

Address supplied

brexit

We are

an island

Now is the time to exit the EU, it is in turmoil but needs our money.

We do not need any trade deals – industry will get off their backsides and make their own deals.

For years now our politicians have sat down and said “it’s okay, Brussels will sort it out”.

Well, the time has come for them to do what they are paid to do.

I believe the EU is doomed and will break up. Unrest is starting and could easily break out into civil war.

We are an island, detached from – and not part of – Europe.

Charles Haywood

Address supplied