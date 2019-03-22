'Stop throwing litter - you’ll be taken more seriously'

Whilst I congratulate school children on their action to help force the Government to address the destruction of our environment, I do so with a big question mark.

It’s all well and good taking time off school or, as they are saying, ‘strike’, but maybe they should be looking to modify their own behaviour before they start telling others to.

Anyone who has had the misfortune to have to use public transport after school children travelling to and from school, will understand my complaint.

If children want to form pressure groups, they should start by being concerned for the environment by not depositing vast amounts of discarded food and fast food wrappers on to the floor of public transport and using the waste bins provided at bus stops.

When they start putting pressure on themselves and other children not to deposit huge amounts of litter then maybe, as a group, they will be taken more seriously.

Jacqueline Taylor

via email