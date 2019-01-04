'Shouting match while our environment is destroyed'

“Are you ready for Christmas?” “Are we ever ready for anything?”

Instead of “Hello, how are you?”, it seems the popular December greeting is “Hello, are you ready for Christmas?”

We know Christmas is coming, it comes every year at the same time without fail and yet…. we’re not ready.

Is this a little bit like that awful B word? We knew it was coming but no one’s ready!

Our climate is changing, becoming more intense, more severe. We knew that was coming and we were warned what we had to do… but we’re not prepared.

The oceans are suffering the effects of plastic pollution, yet we knew that was coming because Prince Charles warned us in the 1970s and yet it happened because we did nothing about it until now (thank you David Attenborough and Blue Planet II).

Television and radio interviews are full of shouty people talking over each other and not listening.

So, for Christmas this year, could we ask for some listening and some hearing?

It’s not rocket science. It’s just about listening to people and hearing what they say and then thinking about it.

For, while this shouting is going on, our oceans, countryside, biodiversity and heritage are slowly but surely being degraded and destroyed.

Maybe, just maybe, this year Father Christmas, as you fly around delivering your wonderful gifts to the fortunate, could you just sprinkle some magic dust on the world to make everyone a little happier, more caring, less greedy, more thoughtful and more considerate?

It really would make the world a happier place for everyone and then we could get on with making this country a better place for all. In our case, that means campaigning to keep the countryside alive and breathing, protecting our heritage and making sure that we get the affordable homes we need in the right place, at the right time, for the right reasons.

Jules Marley

CPRE

community

Praise for school pupils

Retirement is a whole new way of life in which two things rapidly become apparent.

The first is that you soon become aware that you don’t know how you ever found the time to work!

The second is that you never actually feel ‘old’.

Perhaps I lied a little on that one, as occasionally, I do feel that an injection of WD40 may help me get moving in the mornings.

When I first retired, I was invited to join what was known as the ‘Monday club’, for pensioners.

I rapidly decided that this was really only for old people, and I certainly didn’t qualify!

Recently, an invitation popped through our door to join a Christmas party for senior citizens, to be hosted by pupils involved in the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme at St Michael’s High School, in Chorley. It was because of this excellent scheme that my wife and I decided to accept the invitation.

Youngsters these days come in for a lot of bad press.

Those we met at St Michael’s certainly don’t fall into this category.

They waited on us at table, served excellent refreshments, which they had been involved in making, and displayed courtesy and manners which were a credit to them all. Entertainment was provided and it was a pleasure to have the opportunity, in between, to chat to staff and pupils, gaining an insight into the paths that they were following.

If these pupils are typical of the youth of today, we are in safe hands. Certainly a credit to the school of St Michael’s, so it’s a big ‘thank you’ to all involved for letting us join you on this occasion.

A very Happy Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year to all.

Graham Archer

Chorley

community

Many thanks for festive party

Re: Rotary Club Christmas Party. Once again the party at the Civic Hall, Longridge, on Sunday was most enjoyable.

A lot of work had gone into this event and our grateful thanks go to the hard-working members of the Rotary Club of Longridge and North Preston, ably assisted by their ladies.

Thanks also to the local businesses who also helped with their usual generosity.

The food and the entertainment were excellent and we were well looked after all afternoon. The men manning the large teapots gave us a constant supply of hot tea and coffee which was just the job!

The Rotary Club do an amazing amount of voluntary work locally and we should all be very grateful to them throughout the year.

Many thanks once again.

Margaret Paynter

Longridge

seasonal

Join us for Christmas carols

On behalf of ourselves and Longridge Town Council, we would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

It’s been a good year, with all the town pulling together to make all the recent events such a success.

I would like to invite you all to the last event of the year, on Christmas Eve at 7pm, for Carols around the Christmas tree at the Station Buildings.

Hope to see you all there.

Paul and Ann Byrne

Longridge Town Mayor and Mayoress