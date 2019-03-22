'Rival fan: Praise due to PNE police officers'

With all the doom and gloom and negativity around, I thought I should heap praise on the way Preston Police managed 5,5,00 Brummies at Saturday’s match.

After all the bad publicity Birmingham City fans have had recently, and some of it quite rightly received, it would have been easy for the Preston Constabulary to have been heavy-handed and apprehensive about our visit on Saturday.

Instead, from the moment we got to Preston Train Station, they were polite, courteous, helpful and treated us with respect - which doesn’t happen very often!

It’s no coincidence that the day passed off peacefully and it’s something that police forces up and down the country could learn from in how to treat football fans, even ones with a bad reputation like us in Birmingham.

It was the same last season at Preston and I would be grateful if you could publish this letter in your newspaper just to let everyone know what a credit the Preston football police are.

Rob Chapman

Big Birmingham supporter