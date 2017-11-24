Readers’ letters - November 22

Homes refusal was the right decision

Your article (LP November 17) regarding South Ribble Council’s rejection of the Persimmon application for 261 houses on Brindle Road hardly did justice to the voices of residents.

This report failed to mention that the proposed Persimmon scheme showed densely-packed houses sandwiched between the M6 and M61 – two of our busiest motorways!

The noise (and pollution) problems are horrendous and, even with a 9ft barrier, would still create significant health problems. Brindle Road is a semi-rural area (not the centre of Bamber Bridge!)

All open space in that development was placed right against the motorway edges, completely failing to comply with Local Plan standards.

The Brindle Road Focus Group is grateful to councillors for taking a moral stance to protect not only current but future residents against a bad development.

This site would also have been heavily car-dependent (the application was for only part of the site – a fact that had to be emphasised by the Focus Group).

The other Bellway application is almost to the same density, so that over 1,000 cars would enter a semi-rural road – with resultant gridlock and potential accident problems around the notorious Hospital Inn Railway crossing.

Audrey Dawson, of Lancashire CPRE, has supported the residents in their fight to get a suitable development plan for this difficult site.

A village-type development, with good green space and well-planted areas along the motorway edges to absorb the sound, and filter particulates, would be a more appropriate (and not unknown!) solution.

The Brindle Road Focus Group is not against development by itself – but is supporting all residents in calling for well-built and sustainable homes in an environment that is safe to live in – and that the design complements the rural nature of this land.

Martin Topping

On behalf of Brindle Road Focus Group

law

Situation is

out of control

Re: the car park behind Longridge Co-op and the area around the Old Station, particularly at the end nearest to the sheltered accommodation.

The gathering of youths in these areas in large numbers in the evening is now completely out of control.

The young people intimidate all the people in the vicinity, including users of the Heritage Centre and residents of the sheltered accommodation, by their bad language and aggressive behaviour.

They play extremely loud music, they light fires and put cigarettes and other combustible material through the town council letter box.

They trample on the garden, uprooting plants and destroying fence.

They have broken a large window in the Heritage Centre.

They leave litter and are using drugs. The behaviour starts in the early evening and carries on past midnight.

The Heritage Centre volunteers feel that the time has come to take action to stop this dangerous and anti-social behaviour.

The car park is owned by Ribble Valley Borough Council so they stop the drug users by erecting barriers.

The Old Station belongs to the Longridge Town Council so it is their responsibility to make the area safe by putting up railings and a gate.

The responsibility of the police is to keep the town safe for everyone, so the young people should be caught and taken home to have their involvement discussed with the parents to avoid the juvenile courts.

We are all people who care about our town and are proud of its heritage of being a friendly place to live.

We cannot stand by and just discuss this amongst our selves.

It is time for us all to stand up to these intimidating young people and stop this blight on our community.

We, however, need the help of our elected representatives and our police force to protect us.

Heritage Centre Volunteers

Longridge

development

Verdict pleased everyone

Those of us who attended SRBC’s public meeting last Wednesday evening to deal with a planning application by developers, who wished to erect new homes on Site S (north side of Brindle Road and bounded by the two motorways), felt a strong ‘crackle’ of anticipation as the room filled right up by 6pm.

An opening salvo by Audrey Dawson for CPRE was followed by four more strong arguments, all recommending refusal, which were heartily applauded.

We also have Martin Topping to thank for his skilful navigation of the many “hidden rocks”. England’s green and pleasant land needs to be protected, so this repeated refusal to allow farmland to be swallowed wholesale, pleased our entire neighbourhood, almost without exception.

G W Richards

Bamber Bridge

environment

Dirt taking preference

It’s good to see Chorley Council is ready for the next lot of heavy rain when it comes.

As usual, it will mean flooded homes and businesses as the council congratulates itself on tackling it with grids and drains over-flowing with dirt packed solid so there’s nowhere for the rain to go but into homes and shops and through the villages of Withnell and Brinscall. It’s the usual sight, dirt taking preference over water.

I’m of the opinion they’re supposed to help the rain get away. Maybe not.

K Gee

Brinscall

funeral

Calling veterans for funeral

I was approached for help regarding the funeral of Ernest Eastham, ex-Coldstream Guards, aged 88. His funeral is being held at Preston Cemetery at 10.45am on November 27. He has no living family. Could we organise standards, possibly a piper or bugler? Please could veterans, who are able to make it, come.

Jimmy Marsh via email

