Readers’ letters - November 20

Recognising those who fight for a better world

I’ve just been reading a wonderful quotation of Indira Gandhi, former Indian Prime Minister: “There are two kinds of people, those who do the work and those who take the credit.

“Try to be in the first group, there is less competition there.”

Throughout history, establishment figures have rode on the backs of those who fought for a better world.

A few examples from history are the groups of people who fought against slavery, apartheid and women’s right to vote.

These causes were opposed by the establishment at the time, denouncing those who wanted change as trouble causers and lunatics.

But once the movement for change became popular and unstoppable, it brought about changes in the minds of those in authority who decided to take credit for these reforms!

Proving Indira Gandhi right.

John Appleyard

Address supplied

Injustice needs to be addressed

When hospitals, the police, local authorities or other offices of the State are involved in an inquest, they often have legal representation funded by the public purse.

Yet the family suffering a bereavement, sometimes in the most terrible circumstances, is likely to be refused the same publicly-funded legal aid.

Without professional support at a coroner’s hearing, distressed relatives are likely to be seriously disadvantaged.

They are completely unfamiliar with the process and could miss the opportunity to ask the right questions, or they may have to give evidence without any guidance.

Some high-profile cases have drawn attention to the plight of bereaved families and I have no doubt that there are readers who have experienced the unlevel playing field first-hand.

The Home Secretary’s adviser on the Hillsborough disaster, the Right Reverend James Jones, has now said there is a “pressing need” for families to be represented. This cannot be yet another missed opportunity to address this injustice.

Brett Dixon

President Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL)

Parties should bond together

What a pity that Sir James Dyson and Tim Martin, boss of pub chain JD Wetherspoon, cannot take part in the negotiations of Brexit.

They would not stand all the nonsense and threats coming from EU negotiator Michel Barnier.

He has no intention

of giving a trade deal

unless he receives the ridiculous amount he is demanding.

There should be a balance sheet showing all the money we have contributed to buildings and schemes which we will not benefit from nor use.

It is appalling how remainers are trying to disrupt everything, and quarrelling with each

other.

All parties should bond together and stand firm.

We must be a laughing stock in Europe.

Theresa May is the best leader we have and the Government should back her.

Janet

Berry

via email