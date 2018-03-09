Readers' letters - March 7

I missed town’s ‘fair weather’ buskers

Chorley’s normally bustling market seemed strangely quiet today.

True, there was a blanket of snow (something we don’t see that often in Chorley), covering the area, and this always tends to blanket the sound somewhat.

Also, there were a few of the regular traders missing, again, no doubt due to the snow.

I had delayed my usual Tuesday trip into town but people were now out and about doing their usual market shopping.

However, there was still something else strange about this quietness and it was a while before I realised what was missing.

It was the ‘buskers’!

Not a trumpet, a fiddle, or a big bass drum!

They contribute so much to the market atmosphere, not everyone will agree and occasionally, I have to say, that not all are to my taste, but it’s not until they are

not there that they are missed.

I’ve heard of ‘fair weather campers’ before, but ‘fair weather buskers’ is a new one to me!

I do hope they are soon back, adding once again

to the enjoyment of

shopping on Chorley’s excellent market.

Graham Archer

Chorley

energy

A missed opportunity

Having watched the growth of Buckshaw and the surrounding area, it has astounded me that we have missed the bus when it comes to energy saving.

We have generated mass employment with the erection of acre upon acre of commercial development, with not a sign of solar panels or wind turbines.

When you consider the amount of energy required to heat and light these buildings, it beggars belief that the planners have missed the opportunity to generate huge amounts of power.

But instead of using this space, they are enabling land owners to blot the landscape with solar farms.

I have noticed that the planners, probably prompted by government incentives, push housing developers to install half-hearted solar panels on housing, but there’s no regulated requirement for commercial buildings, with the exception of new government buildings such as schools.

Following on from this, most new commercial buildings are clad with panels, as illustrated so dramatically by the Grenfell tragedy. But if we were to clad all these buildings with insulated solar panels, we would get a return for the investment and benefit the owners, residents and the planet.

Imagine if the Shard (pictured) or the Gherkin had solar panels instead of glass.

What a waste.

All these glass buildings do now, with the anti-glare glazing, is repel the light and heat back into space, probably assisting global warming.

If they were clad with solar panels, they would be self-sufficient in energy conservation, instead of draining power.

This could be achieved across Buckshaw Village if the buildings were clad with insulated solar panels instead of conventional cladding.

It would transform the buildings into mini power stations instead of consuming vast amounts of energy and money.

There is still room between the buildings to install wind turbines strategically, with the buildings reducing the impact.

Likewise, all tower blocks with decorative panels that do nothing but swallow energy could become partially self-sufficient.

So too the new Ikea store at Cuerden could be self-sufficient if the planners showed some initiative, combining turbines throughout the new development.

Barry Davies

via email

community

Proud to be from Preston

I think it is tremendous that, while the snow will have hindered many people, it didn’t stop them taking time out to help others in need.

I have heard countless tales of how NHS staff stayed in hospitals and hotels overnight to ensure they were able to help their patients and how strangers have helped drivers stranded on the roads by bringing food and warm drinks.

Locally, Prestoners have been doing their bit to help the homeless. The Foxton Centre and Fox Street Centre are great at providing shelter and support all year round but good samaritans realised they would have been stretched last week and pulled together.

Prestoners, with the support of the Wellington Inn, donated sleeping bags, blankets, toiletries and essentials to the homeless in the city centre. I believe the closed Shawes Pub, in London Road, opened up its doors for homeless people during the perilous conditions. It makes me proud to be from Preston.

Name and address supplied