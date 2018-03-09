Readers' letters - March 6

A little company can relieve loneliness

Loneliness is the child of time, slow-growing and almost invisible to the naked eye, but look deeper and its roots may already be vigorous and waiting to strike.

Loneliness has no smell, needs very little watering and, when it comes to nutrition, it draws its energy from the air and from the clock.

Loneliness is a creeper whose habit it is to cling and what it clings to, it hurts.

It is a parasite but, more than that, its foliage brings a darkness to life, no less dispossessed than that of the grave.

“Why me?” A sufferer may ask. “What have I done to cause so many people to withdraw from my company?”

But withdraw they have and were you to ask them why, they too would be pressured to furnish a sensible reply, save for the matter of ageism perhaps.

Loneliness is a hard thorn whose seeds are sown at birth and buried like acorns, waiting to germinate, and germinate they ultimately will.

Life is good and cheerfully moving along, when suddenly, society’s door slams shut in your face.

Loneliness has arrived and, with it, isolation. You are no longer part of the party, no longer to be included or thought of as a worthy invitee.

Loneliness has bloomed and, in that blooming, a new view of the world. A view from a room in which to sit and wait for a knock at the door that may never come. Loneliness, one might say, is in flower.

Few people, it seems, recognise loneliness for what it is.

Even family members may miss the vital signs, overlooking entirely how even a short visit might weaken at least one link in a chain as strong as any across the ghostly shoulders of Scrooge’s partner Jacob Marley.

For that is how debilitating loneliness is, a burden that can so easily be relieved with a little love and a little precious company.

Joe Dawson

Chorley

politics

Obi Wan Corbyn

To use a Star Wars analogy, the more the national tabloids (let’s refer to them as Darth Vadar) try to strike down Jeremy Corbyn (Obi Wan Kenobi), the stronger he shall become. The general public, thanks to social media, can now see through these vile slurs made against our future Prime Minister.

As Corbyn says himself, the tabloids have gone a little bit James Bond with their latest attempt to discredit him and have made themselves look very stupid in the process.

We can expect more attempts to portray Corbyn as a traitor/terrorist/anti-semetic in the months/years to come ahead of the next General Election. Whether it is in 2022 or before doesn’t matter, Corbyn will win that election and the right-wing media moguls trying to bring him down are actually furthering his cause by printing poisonous lies about him.

Thank goodness we are finally moving away from that noxious period of history when national newspapers could dictate public opinion with their own versions of the truth. The Daily Mail, the Daily Star, The Express and The Telegraph can carry on spewing hate and the rest of us will know that they are terrified of a world that won’t favour the filthy rich. My heart bleeds...

Harry Francis

Address supplied

brexit

‘Brexit Bashing Corporation’

I see that the BBC (Brexit Bashing Corporation) is still at it. Evidently on the Radio 4 Today programme, there were three times as many Remain experts as there were Brexit experts.

On Question Time, 60 per cent of the guest speakers were Remain supporters, 31 per cent were Brexit supporters and nine per cent had changed from Remain to supporting Brexit.

This is following on from the referendum result and the General Election where the Conservatives, Labour and UKIP all campaigned to leave Europe and made up 80 per cent of the vote. Jeremy Corbyn, of course, has now done an expected U- turn.

J Bunting

Address supplied

brexit

Irish border

Lots of rhetoric during Brexit negotiations about having to have a ‘hard’ Irish border in place after Brexit. The British Brexit negotiators tell us it is not necessary, yet Labour’s Corbyn, along with the EU negotiators, say it is. So yet again it’s the ‘bully boys’ of the EU and, unbelievably, the Labour Party, that are now putting the Good Friday agreement at risk– by insisting the EU requires a hard border. Let the EU and their Republican puppets put one in place then, if they dare.

Terry Palmer

via email

politics

‘Pinocchios in government’

It is sad to see that the retiring White House communications director, Hope Hicks, has admitted that she was, at times, required to tell white lies. There are no such things as lies of any colour – a lie is a lie.

There may be times when answers cannot be supplied for a number of reasons but this should be stated.

The Pinocchios in government must have trouble keeping themselves balanced with the length of their extended wooden noses.

Dennis Fitzgerald

via email