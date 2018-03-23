Readers' letters - March 22

Homes would mean pollution and gridlock

The public meeting (March 6) at South Ribble Council lasted three hours, ending in refusal of Bellway’s planning application to build 193 new homes on land off Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge, for well known reasons.

Once again, the input from Martin Topping, Audrey Dawson and Barry Yates proved to be of real value. We heartily thank them.

There was one thing not mentioned in the traffic statistics.

In the event of the M61/M65 motorways becoming gridlocked (again), the diversionary route via Brindle Road would see countless extra vehicles over and above the daily average of nearly 10,000 vehicles. This would foul the atmosphere, as would cars and lorries brought to a standstill on the M61, within sight and sound of the site.

The consequent effect upon local roads is of nightmare proportions, so this needs to be factored in, when the developers return.

As they surely will!

G W Richards

Bamber Bridge

Transform these empty buildings

Preston Council needs to get its act together.

There could be many houses built on brownfield land without all this greenbelt grabbing.

Developers are getting away with this because the councils have to fill their allotted quotas set by central government.

The Ribbleton Avenue, New Hall Lane and Church Street areas all have more than 100 boarded-up, empty, derelict houses and shops, as well as areas of unused land.

Geoffrey Street is just one street that has a huge, empty warehouse and disused land.

There must be colossal potential for hundreds of well-built family houses – not blocks of flats that developers get away with, calling them affordable housing, and which Preston is full of.

These areas are full of eyesores and neglected of investment.

Get the developers to concentrate on these areas instead of the nice, green fields where they can make their mega bucks and build houses only the richer people can afford (despite the so-called affordable housing).

Owners of these unoccupied houses and unused land should be made to do something about them and not be allowed to ‘sit on them’.

All these areas could be full of decent family homes with gardens, garages and landscaped areas, which people from all walks of life should be able to enjoy.

Name and address supplied

Grateful thanks to donators

On behalf of the committee of the Longridge branch of the Brittle Bone Society, I would like to offer our grateful thanks to everyone who gave a donation to our society in lieu of flowers after the death of Mrs Edith Morris of Goosnargh, who passed away in January this year.

The total amount raised from these contributions was £270. Both Edith and her husband Frank have been staunch supporters of our branch’s fundraising activities for many years now, even raising over £500 from donations given to them in lieu of gifts at their golden wedding a few years ago.

We offer Frank our sympathies on his sad loss and give our thanks to them for their constant support over the years, which has been greatly appreciated.

In January this year, the Longridge branch celebrated 45 years since it was formed. During that time, it has raised well over £100,000 for the society, which helps sufferers and their families with specialised equipment that helps to improve the quality of life for them.

Money also goes towards research into Osteogenesis Imperfecta (meaning brittle bones at birth).

Gertie Farmery

Chairman, Longridge branch

Brittle Bone Society

Prince Charles is best Royal

Thank you for the article about Prince Charles and the work of the Princes Trust (Jack is honoured by Prince Charles, LP March 7).

The Prince is an organic farmer and businessman.

I consider him to be the best member of the Royal family.

I did see one of your earlier articles about the Prince and the cost of the Royal train.

Continued success to the LP.

Norman Grant

Burnley